WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 120522
Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 120522. Overcast conditions will...
WOOD
Michigan scores poorly in road safety report
Michigan did not score well in the latest Road Safety Report released by a national advocacy group. (Dec. 6, 2022) Michigan did not score well in the latest Road Safety Report released by a national advocacy group. (Dec. 6, 2022) Cornerstone basketball vs Grace. MHSAA basketball: Dec. 6, 2022. Grand...
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
WOOD
Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don’t have to worry. They also make it their goal.
WOOD
Get your finances in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas and soon to a brand new year! That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
WOOD
Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
WOOD
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
WOOD
Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
WOOD
Get ready for the Holidays with a Sweet Up North Butter Board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More has many ways for you to have a healthy and delicious holiday season. Jenn Struik, a Personal Chef and Registered Dietician, shows us a fun and creative recipe to make our holiday parties and gatherings all the merrier. Butter Boards are very popular on social media and are easy to customize them with all sorts of delicious flavors. The recipe that Jenn shared with us is what she calls he “Sweet Up North Board”. This recipe features Michigan-made ingredients including Michigan Cherries and Maple Syrup.
WOOD
Experience magic at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
WOOD
Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
WOOD
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It’s a Black- and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 4, 2022) Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support …. Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It’s...
WOOD
$750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage
Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) $750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage. Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs...
WOOD
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
WOOD
Stay informed on available healthcare options with these tips from Exalta Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- No matter your “zip code, income, or socioeconomic background,” having access to quality health care is imperative. Exalta Health, a Christian nonprofit, provides quality healthcare for all people. During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Ed Postma, President of Exalta Health, joins Jennifer Feuerstein...
WOOD
Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing project
Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards a future affordable housing project. (Dec. 5, 2022) Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing …. Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards...
WOOD
Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
