Woodstock, GA

City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”

The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project.

The construction will extend Chambers Street from Wheeler Street to Arnold Mill Road.

Crews will also close East Main Street.

According to the release, this includes underground detention facilities and adding greenspace.

“When I took office earlier this year, I challenged staff to get this project moving and I am excited to see this step taken this evening,” stated Mayor Michael Caldwell.

Construction will begin in March and is expected to be finished in September 2023.

Developers have started design activities for the parking deck, which is part of phase two. According to the release, that is set to begin in late 2023.

WSB Radio

