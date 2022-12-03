ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Market veteran Ed Yardeni shares his recession odds and geopolitical risks: 'The world just isn't a safe place these days'

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBfcn_0jWBZngd00

Happy Saturday, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Markets are closed today, but I'm eager to welcome you to a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter.

Today features my conversation with top strategist and economist, Ed Yardeni, on his recession outlook and what he sees as the US economy's biggest risks for 2023.

And below the Q&A, I've rounded up the most fascinating weekend reads from across Insider's Pulitzer Prize-winning newsroom, just for you.

Let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B7rs_0jWBZngd00
Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research

Ed Yardeni

Ed Yardeni is the president of Yardeni Research. The conversation is lightly edited for length and clarity.

Phil Rosen: What are the biggest risks the US economy is facing right now?

Ed Yardeni: For the past year or so, the main issue for the US economy is inflation. Inflation was deemed by the Fed, and to a large extent by most people, as being transitory.

Back in 2021, when it first started to rear its ugly head, and it kind of made sense, we had a tremendous demand shock as a result of the excessively stimulative fiscal and monetary policies back in 2020.

And geopolitical risk I'd say is probably number two. The world just isn't a safe place these days. We've got things boiling in Russia and Ukraine, things coming to a boil in China. There's a Cold War between the United States and China that's been heating up. Iran is experiencing social turmoil.

If inflation actually goes up because of another round of geopolitical stress and supply chains and so on, then clearly the Fed would have to raise interest rates further.

The recession warning of inverted yield curves has been flashing. What is your recession outlook?

EY: This time around yield curves may not be predicting a credit crunch in a recession, which is what it did in the past quite brilliantly. This time around, the credit system is in much better shape, I think the economy is much more resilient to tighter monetary policy, and that we're likely to get a soft landing in which inflation moderates.

Having said that, I'm giving 60% to a soft landing, and 40% to a hard landing next year.

How do you think the Fed will adjust monetary policy moving forward?

EY: They can either continue to tighten until they cause a recession, but that's not my most likely scenario. I'll give it a 40%. That would mean they've concluded the only way to bring inflation down is with a recession.

Another scenario is that they're close to the so-called terminal rate, but will keep it there for most of next year, and that there won't be actual easing until 2023, 2024.

Then, of course, there's the possibility that all hell breaks loose and inflation remains persistent, there's geopolitical issues, and we find that the amount of tightening that's occurred so far that all, one way or another, add up to a pretty nasty recession.

I think either rates are going to go higher, causing a recession, which would bring interest rates down next year. Or else it's going to be a scenario where rates are going to just go sideways for a while and that'll relieve a lot of inflationary pressures and move through with a soft landing.

What's your stock market outlook for 2023?

EY: I think earnings are going to grow. I don't see the freefall in earnings that we got during the lockdowns or great financial crisis. The problem is valuation multiples are still high.

But I do think we'll be making new highs by the end of next year, something around 4,800 [for the S&P 500]. But I think the valuation multiples are going to continue to be problematic in terms of getting a rip-roaring momentum, bull market.

Read the full story here.

What did you think of Yardeni's insights?

Let me know on Twitter ( @philrosenn ) or email me ( prosen@insider.com ).

Here's what else to read this weekend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BR6Q5_0jWBZngd00
Xi Jinping showed loyal support to Vladimir Putin amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

1. Employees are using a controversial tactic to force their bosses to give them a raise. On the back of the pandemic sea change and so-called Great Resignation, employers are increasingly seeing staffers use other job offers as a bargaining chip. As one recruiting exec put it: "Everybody's moved from being a franchise player to a free agent."

2. A secret 9/11 memo revealed the warnings that former President Bush tuned out before the attack. In 2004, Bush hosted a meeting with the 9/11 Commission, and the words spoken in that room remained secret for nearly two decades — until now .

3. President Xi Jinping is facing his first real test. China's leader is facing angry citizens, a crumbling economy, and a housing sector in shambles. But seeing the limits of his power will only make him more paranoid and defiant than ever before.

4. This real estate investor who retired in his 40s doubled his portfolio during the 2008 housing crash. He shared what he learned from investing in a severe downturn and why it's best to focus on cash flow instead of home appreciation. Plus, he broke down his four best investing tips for 2023.

5. Rising stars are transforming how homes are sold and offices are built at firms like BlackStone, Redfin, and CBRE. This group of 30 young professionals, all age 35 and under, are innovating and disrupting. Meet Insider's third annual slate of emerging talent in real estate.

Keep up with the latest markets news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider , a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Phil Rosen in New York. Feedback or tips? Tweet @philrosenn or email prosen@insider.com

Edited by Max Adams ( @maxradams ) in New York and Hallam Bullock ( @hallam_bullock ) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy