Effective: 2022-12-07 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Allen IN, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay Counties. In Ohio, Van Wert and Allen OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may be slow to lift in some areas this morning. Motorists are advised to use caution, especially at intersections.

ADAMS COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO