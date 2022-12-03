Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Henry; Howard; Madison; Randolph; Tipton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clinton, Howard, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph and Henry Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Western portions of the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire as visibilities have improved.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to gradually improve through late morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 AM.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Lucas; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Ottawa; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Allen IN, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay Counties. In Ohio, Van Wert and Allen OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may be slow to lift in some areas this morning. Motorists are advised to use caution, especially at intersections.
Comments / 0