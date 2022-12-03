ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota World Affairs Council to host forum with international human rights expert

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

Celebrating the circus arts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDaDg_0jWBZgVY00

Sarasota World Affairs Council

to present human rights expert

Kelley Currie, an American human rights lawyer and former government official who served as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues in 2020-21, will headline a Sarasota World Affairs Council forum on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Auditorium at New College.

Ambassador Currie will discuss the "The Uncertain Future of Human Rights" in honor of the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Declaration, adopted by the United Nations on Dec. 10, 1948, was the first global agreement on the basic principles of human rights.

Ambassador Currie is Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Indo-Pacific Security Project at the Center for a New American Security. She has held senior positions with the U.S. Department of State and several international and nongovernmental human rights and humanitarian organizations.

The lecture is free but reservations are suggested by emailing info@sarasotawac.org. A reception will follow.

Temple Sinai presents

'A Night at the Theater'

Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, will present a special musical performance, “A Night at the Theater – Broadway and More,” by nationally known artists Sarah Nordin and Tyler Putnam on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

The husband-and-wife team has appeared in concerts across the country, performing opera arias and duets mixed with classical musical, theater songs and American standards.

Nordin, a mezzo-soprano, has performed with the Metropolitan Opera and toured with the company to Japan. She is praised by Opera News for the “clear beauty” of her voice and her “spot-on comic timing” and made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall in 2021. Putnam, a bass-baritone, has performed with The Santa Fe Opera, Opera Omaha, and Manitoba Opera in Winnipeg, Canada.

The event sponsors include Greg and Alexandra Band, Myron and Kathy Bernstein, Paul and Marilyn Blankman, Robert and Judye Goldblatt, Herbert and Elinor Krasow, Pearl and Gillian Perlinski, Jeffrey and Lisa Silvershein, Sinai Men's Club and Women of Sinai. For tickets and information, visit templesinai-sarasota.org/events.

Lakewood Ranch fundraiser

contributes to hurricane relief

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund in collaboration with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch raised $9,700 during a recent Music on Main event to support nonprofits and their clients affected by Hurricane Ian.

The funds were distributed to Big Brother Big Sisters of the Suncoast ($4,000); Manatee Children’s Services ($2,500); Farmhouse Sanctuary ($1,600); and The Mayors Feed the Hungry Program ($1,600).

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund has provided nonprofits with more than $60,000 in grants this year and a total of $1.4 million in the past 20 years. For information, visit lwrfund.org.

Downtown Sarasota Holiday

Parade kicks off the season

The 26th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade, featuring roughly 4,000 participants, including lighted floats and high school marching bands, is tonight at 7 starting at Main Street and U.S. 301 and ending at J.D. Hamel Park.

“The highlight of the parade is the arrival of Santa Claus, which keeps the spirit of the season for children of all ages,” parade director Danny Bilyeu said. "Floats, marching bands, dancing schools, homecoming queens and members of local service groups will be joined by vehicles representing police and fire departments and other first responders.”

The parade masters of ceremonies will be Veronica Brandon Miller and Jeffery Kin. Parade sponsors include the city of Sarasota, Your Observer Media Group, Sarasota Ford, Gold Coast Eagle and the Warren Middleton State Farm Insurance.

Around and About ...

JFCS of the Suncoast's annual Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior campaigns still have more than 60 children and 25 seniors awaiting support to brighten the holiday season. For information and to participate, visit jfcs-cares.org/holiday-giving or email Karen Pharo at kpharo@jfcs-cares.org. The deadline to make donations and drop off gifts is Dec. 9. More than 2,100 children have benefitted from the program since its inception in 2004.

• The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, is now open every Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Free clothing is available for children and adults from Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port, and Venice. Donations also accepted. Info: 941-697-1747.

Englewood Hospital's monthly Wellness Education Series will focus on digestive health on Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Gastroenterologist Karolina Siniakowicz at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 S. Tamiami Trail. To register, call 844-706-8773. Info: bit.ly/EnglewoodWellnessSeries2022.

• The Manasota Fossil Club invites shark tooth and fossil enthusiasts of all ages to its monthly meeting on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Suncoast Academy School (portable room #904), 8084 Hawkins Road, Sarasota. A shark expert will be a speaker. A beach hunt for shark teeth is also planned in December. Info: manasotafossil@gmail.com; 941-549-1946.

Submissions by Sharon Kunkel, Marty Katz, Adrienne Bookhamer, Veronica Miller, Melanie Hayes, Dana Hanson, Julie Beatty, Janine Fickett.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fb101.com

BISTRO AT SARASOTA ART MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW FALL-INSPIRED MENU

Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Pierogi Festival and Fundraiser for Ukraine in Sarasota

Eat Pierogi, Save Ukraine! This free and fun event is sponsored by nonprofits 501c3: Danube International (Social services) - https://www.danubeinternationalcompany.org/, NicerFL (ESOL services) https://nicerfl.org/, Lutheran Services (Refugee Resettlement Agency) - https://www.lsfnet.org/. What to expect? Lot's of pierogis, live music and dancing, ancient art cultural workshops, meeting Ukrainian refugees in your community, and much more! All benefits will go to Ukrainian refugees in our community and Ukrainian women, children, families, and injured in Ukraine. Bring a toy with you for a refugee child for Christmas. Bring a warm clothing item or a sleeping back to be send to Ukraine. Location: First Methodist Church (104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236). Contact phone number: 727-644-4839. Pirogi and souvenirs are available for purchase. All proceeds will go to help Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A special exhibition at Temple Emanu-El

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temple Emanu-El’s new art committee hosted a special exhibition featuring over 50 original works of art made by temple members. The event provided art workshops, a gallery, and a social setting where to discuss and enjoy the art. According to organizers, the event is a...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

At the Table: Deep Lagoon

DIVING IN | How Deep Lagoon has become a force in the local dining scene. Discover the upscale casual waterfront restaurant east of the Blackburn point swing bridge that takes you from Osprey to Casey Key. Learn more about how they source the freshest seafood daily through this link, on our social media, or in the December Edition!
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise

Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port set to discuss Warm Mineral Springs Park re-opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans for the opening of Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port are set to be discussed at a special meeting on December 8th. The park closed on September 27th after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
NORTH PORT, FL
Bay News 9

A St. Pete Hero who pays it forward

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kindness of a stranger many years ago was the spark that led a St. Petersburg woman to pay it forward time and time again. Joanne Bracchio is the owner of a cleaning service and the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Florida, a nonprofit spreading that love in a great many ways.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Christian Ziegler throws hat into race to lead Florida GOP

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler announced his bid to chair the Republican Party of Florida. After four years serving as Vice Chair, Ziegler made the announcement after it was clear close ally Joe Gruters would not seek another term. “I love the party,” Ziegler said. “Whatever I can do...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Venice police identify St. Petersburg family killed in plane crash

VENICE, Fla. - The search for a missing pilot has expanded after a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, and police have now identified the family who was on board. Venice police said the pilot, 42-year-old Christian Kath, his wife, 43-year-old Misty Kath, and their daughter,12-year-old...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County assessing debris situation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Winter Festival returns to St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy