ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Did you know?

By Larry Vodenik
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NSiY_0jWBZaDC00

Did you know… where this hotel was located? This is the Stewart Hotel, located at 1307-09 2nd St., across from the Grand Theatre where Meriwether Wilson is today. Perry was once home to quite many hotels over the years. Perry also had boarding houses as well. I have little information on the boarding houses that were located near the train line and that were used by railroad crews. I know they existed but didn’t seem to be newsworthy and didn’t show up in our newspapers.

Did you know… where this grocery store was located?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys Des Moines garage Tuesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – A garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The call came in about the fire, near the intersection of MLK Jr. Pkway and Meek Ave., just before 11:00 a.m. Des Moines Fire Department officials said the detached garage was fully engulfed by […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unique Iowa Ice Cream Shop Has Flavors You’ve Never Heard Of

Over in Des Moines, Iowa is a little ice cream shop with some BIG flavors. Black Cat Ice Cream first opened back in 2016 at the Gas Lamp and moved into their current location at 2511 Cottage Grove Ave in the summer of 2021. The inspiration behind the business' name is a fat black cat named Boo Bear! The website reads:
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gregg Young Chevrolet Announces New Location in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Rod Deter tells KSOM/KS95 News the sale of the longtime family-owned dealership to Gregg Young Chevrolet is official. Gregg Young Chevrolet released the following statement on its Facebook page: Today, we added our 8th Gregg Young location in beautiful and bustling Atlantic, IA! We couldn’t be more thankful for the continued support from our friends, family, customers & partners. And a big congratulations to Matt Miller, our new General Manager of our Atlantic stores. Your hard work, constant perseverance & dedication to Going the Extra Mile every day has led you here. We can’t wait to see what you bring to Atlantic. We can now serve even more fine customers in the Nebraska & Iowa communities! We’re very proud of that! Join us in welcoming Gregg Young Chevrolet Buick GMC of Atlantic and Gregg Young CDJR of Atlantic to The Gregg Young Family #ExtraMile #AtlanticIowa #GYautogroup.
ATLANTIC, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash

DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale family escapes house fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic. The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently […]
URBANDALE, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot

(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Joppa volunteers deliver portable heaters to homeless individuals in metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures will be consistently below freezing as wintertime approaches and homeless individuals need a way to keep warm in these conditions. Joppa’s Homeless Resource Center is gearing up its winter heat program this weekend. The winter heat program provides space heaters with propane tanks, blankets and warm apparel to homeless people […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy