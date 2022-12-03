Did you know… where this hotel was located? This is the Stewart Hotel, located at 1307-09 2nd St., across from the Grand Theatre where Meriwether Wilson is today. Perry was once home to quite many hotels over the years. Perry also had boarding houses as well. I have little information on the boarding houses that were located near the train line and that were used by railroad crews. I know they existed but didn’t seem to be newsworthy and didn’t show up in our newspapers.

Did you know… where this grocery store was located?