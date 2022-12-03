ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

12/3/22: Mild & Breezy with Showers Saturday

By Rob Lindenmuth
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeHNS_0jWBYc5H00

L atest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It will be a very mild and breezy start to the weekend with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s for most! However, we will have to deal with wind gusts to 40 mph and a few waves of rain, the first of which comes in this morning before we see a break by early afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzAnz_0jWBYc5H00

A secondary band of showers and even the risk for a rumble of thunder moves through late this afternoon into early evening. This is in association with the cold front which will bring in cooler temperatures throughout Sunday, but the good news is, the wind will be much less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx6Cf_0jWBYc5H00

High pressure builds in for Sunday, but it will continue the cold flow of air, temperatures will likely hold in the upper 30s to near 40 for most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqDyY_0jWBYc5H00

Futurecast shows the first batch of rain moving through this morning, there could be heavier bursts of rain for some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THaRr_0jWBYc5H00

After noon we dry things out for a few hours, we may see some breaks of sunshine. But as a cold front moves through another batch of rain, maybe a rumble of thunder will be moving through. Before the secondary line moves through temperatures will get quite mild, surging into the low to mid 50s for most!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCC26_0jWBYc5H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzrzR_0jWBYc5H00

Much cooler flow of air is expected for Sunday with less wind, however, there may be a little flurry activity early in the morning coming in from Lake Ontario, not expected to see any accumulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lyaxf_0jWBYc5H00

Skies will turn partly sunny throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will struggle and likely remain in the mid to upper 30s through most of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KC4v_0jWBYc5H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnHkl_0jWBYc5H00

Our mild weather pattern looks to continue with temperatures warming back into the mid 40s for Monday, with some sunshine, remaining in the mid 40s for Tuesday, but another round of showers will be likely. Wednesday turns mild again, with highs in the low to mid 50s once again with showers. Slightly cooler, but still above average temperatures will still be expected for the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Have a great day, stay dry! -Rob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIPYK_0jWBYc5H00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

12/07/2022: Gloomy, showery, and balmy day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Wednesday! Showers are taking a break for now, but you will have to deal with wet streets and areas of fog during your morning commute. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet. More showers are coming our way, especially this afternoon.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
NEWS10 ABC

How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks grim

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
COLORADO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy