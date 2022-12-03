12/3/22: Mild & Breezy with Showers Saturday

L atest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It will be a very mild and breezy start to the weekend with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s for most! However, we will have to deal with wind gusts to 40 mph and a few waves of rain, the first of which comes in this morning before we see a break by early afternoon.

A secondary band of showers and even the risk for a rumble of thunder moves through late this afternoon into early evening. This is in association with the cold front which will bring in cooler temperatures throughout Sunday, but the good news is, the wind will be much less.

High pressure builds in for Sunday, but it will continue the cold flow of air, temperatures will likely hold in the upper 30s to near 40 for most.

Futurecast shows the first batch of rain moving through this morning, there could be heavier bursts of rain for some.

After noon we dry things out for a few hours, we may see some breaks of sunshine. But as a cold front moves through another batch of rain, maybe a rumble of thunder will be moving through. Before the secondary line moves through temperatures will get quite mild, surging into the low to mid 50s for most!

Much cooler flow of air is expected for Sunday with less wind, however, there may be a little flurry activity early in the morning coming in from Lake Ontario, not expected to see any accumulations.

Skies will turn partly sunny throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will struggle and likely remain in the mid to upper 30s through most of the day.

Our mild weather pattern looks to continue with temperatures warming back into the mid 40s for Monday, with some sunshine, remaining in the mid 40s for Tuesday, but another round of showers will be likely. Wednesday turns mild again, with highs in the low to mid 50s once again with showers. Slightly cooler, but still above average temperatures will still be expected for the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Have a great day, stay dry! -Rob

