Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Weather
Snow will continue over the higher elevations through tomorrow. Another 5 inches will be possible along the divide. Another round of snow is expected Friday night into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San Luis Valley will...
Tuesday, December 6th Weather
Snow will continue over the higher elevations through Thursday morning. Light to moderate accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible along the divide. Another round of snow is expected Friday night into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of...
Monday, December 5th Weather
Look for snow over the higher terrain. Moderate accumulations of up to 10 inches are expected along the Divide through Thursday. Another round of mountain snow is possible Friday into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 49. Look for an overnight low of 29. The San...
Monthly Free Food Distribution Event is December 7th
The Salida Community Center will hold their monthly food distribution event Wednesday, Dec. 7th, beginning at 10 am. The distribution is free and available to all area residents. This will be a drive through event. Stay in your car and food will be brought to you. You will not be...
Chaffee County Organizations Awarded $245,000 through the 2022 METAB Grant Program
Seventeen Chaffee County nonprofit organizations and public sector entities were awarded a total of $245,550 through the Chaffee County marijuana excise tax-funded 2022 competitive grant cycle. Grant funding will help bolster programs and projects across the county that align with community priority focus areas of human services and youth programs, public health (including mental health), workforce housing, and the regulation of marijuana and other drugs. A seven member volunteer board, the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB), is charged with evaluating the grant applications each year and providing funding recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
Buena Vista Boys Basketball Defeats Gunnison 43-42
Sophomore Kaden Schell hits a game winning 3 pointer with 2 seconds left to give Buena Vista their first win on the season. They defeat the Gunnison Cowboys 43-42 Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio...
Chaffee County Administrator Christiansen Retiring in February 2023
Chaffee County Director of General Administration Robert “Bob” Christiansen is retiring following 30 years of service within Chaffee County government. Christiansen announced to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at their December 6th regular meeting that he intends to conclude his employment at the end of February, 2023.
The Alliance is Hosting ’31 Days of Giving’ During December
The Alliance is hosting the “31 Days of Giving” during the month of December to give donors the opportunity to see what kind of potential their donation may have. The Alliance is a local, non-profit organization providing crisis intervention, support and emergency shelter for women, men, and children suffering from domestic violence and sexual abuse. Here are a few examples of how your donation could be used:
Haskell Appointed Director of Chaffee County Department of Human Services
Monica Haskell will take the helm of Chaffee County’s Department of Human Services (DHS) beginning December 5th, 2022. The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, convened as the county Board of Human Services, recently appointed Ms Haskell as the DHS Director following a months’ long search process to fill the position.
Chaffee Public Health Needs Your Feedback on New Emotional Wellness Survey
Chaffee County Public Health has launched a quarterly Emotional Wellness Survey. The survey will help inform the focus of Public Health and its new Behavioral Health Navigation workforce which was created in response to the 2021 Chaffee County Community Health Assessment which prioritized mental health in its Community Health Plan.
