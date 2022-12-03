Read full article on original website
Church sale will raise money for children, families in need
First Presbyterian Church in Hays will have a For Children's Good(s) sale on Dec. 15 at the church, 2900 Hall.
🎥 CVB: Check out the holiday fun in Hays this season
It's a happy holiday season in Hays with a calendar filled with community events. Melissa Dixon, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has just a handful of the highlighted activities during December, included some special Santa stops in Hays. For an up-to-the-minute holiday calendar of events, check the Hays CVB...
🏀 Hays girls win; boys fall in Manhattan
Hays entered the game ranked for the first time on the season entering the 5A polls at #9, after a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout. Hays used a 12-0 first quarter run and 14-5 run in the second on their way to a 56-47 win. The game was...
🏀 FHSU men's game at Missouri Western postoned
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri Western men's basketball program, the FHSU vs. MWSU men's contest in St. Joseph on Saturday has been postponed. The schools will work toward announcing a make-up date in the near future. This schedule change does not affect the...
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Fort Hays State alum gives back to rural biology students
Growing up in a rural community, 1970 Fort Hays State University alumnus Dr. Glenn Tucker recognized the importance of lending a hand. From the small rural Kansas township of Ogallah, with a current population of 83, Tucker understood the challenges young adults from small communities face when considering their futures. Before passing, Tucker included FHSU in his estate plan to assist future generations of biology students from rural Kansas.
Fort Hays State grad named Topeka's first chief DEI officer
TOPEKA — Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade announced Monday that Ernestor De La Rosa was selected to serve as the City of Topeka’s very first chief diversity equity and inclusion officer. De La Rosa will start in January 2023 and will lead the city’s newly created DEI office.
Hays USD 489 committee looks at new logos but still split on Indian mascot
A rebranding committee is still split on the potentially offensive nature of Hays High School's Indian mascot. The Hays USD 489 school district rebranding committee met for the first time on Monday night. The school district conducted a survey and found a majority of respondents wanted to keep the Indian...
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in both national polls
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the latest NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, released on Tuesday. The Tigers will face the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division II this Sunday when they travel to Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers are receiving votes in the NABC...
Free Cloverton community Christmas concert Saturday in Hays
The Hays First United Methodist Church invites the community to attend a free Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday by Cloverton, a band based out of Manhattan. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 305 W. Seventh, Hays. No tickets are required. Without the help of a record...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
🎥 Seat to open on Hays commission with Berges' departure
A vacancy will occur on the Hays City Commission beginning Jan. 1. Current Vice-Mayor Michael Berges, R-Hays, was elected to the Ellis County Commission District 1 seat during the August primary election. There were no Democrat challengers on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. He recently announced his...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Dec. 5, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs Monday's at noon live from Big Smoke Barbecue on KAYS (94.3/1400).
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Hays, Ellis County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
🏀 Hammeke earns MIAA Athlete of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A career week from Fort Hays State's Kaleb Hammeke helped the sophomore earn the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. Hammeke averaged 29.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a pair...
