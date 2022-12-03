Read full article on original website
Work completed on box structure bridge in Pawnee County
Pawnee County Highway Administrator Kurt Demel reported that crews have completed work on the box structure bridge on L road, between US Highway 183 and 220th. Steel braces were added to the wing walls to add needed support to the aging bridge. The repairs should extend the life of the structure up to 15 years.
Great Bend driver’s license office to relocate
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave. effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. 2023.
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Hays, Ellis County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
🎥 Seat to open on Hays commission with Berges' departure
A vacancy will occur on the Hays City Commission beginning Jan. 1. Current Vice-Mayor Michael Berges, R-Hays, was elected to the Ellis County Commission District 1 seat during the August primary election. There were no Democrat challengers on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. He recently announced his...
Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation
The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
Family Crisis Center in GB receives supplies for victims in shelters
The 10th Street Eyecare Center, an Great Bend optometry practice, recently invited their patients to participate in a special supply drive for the Family Crisis Center, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout central and western Kansas. In exchange for a discount on eyewear, patients were...
🎥 CVB: Check out the holiday fun in Hays this season
It's a happy holiday season in Hays with a calendar filled with community events. Melissa Dixon, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has just a handful of the highlighted activities during December, included some special Santa stops in Hays. For an up-to-the-minute holiday calendar of events, check the Hays CVB...
Ellis County Child Care Task Force discusses fixes during focus groups
At a meeting last week, the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County shared the insights members gleaned from a series of focus groups. Finding locations for child care centers is not an issue, but supporting and recruiting providers, and regulatory hurdles are, according to people who attended the focus groups.
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
🏀 Hays girls win; boys fall in Manhattan
Hays entered the game ranked for the first time on the season entering the 5A polls at #9, after a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout. Hays used a 12-0 first quarter run and 14-5 run in the second on their way to a 56-47 win. The game was...
Church sale will raise money for children, families in need
First Presbyterian Church in Hays will have a For Children's Good(s) sale on Dec. 15 at the church, 2900 Hall.
🏀TMP boys and Hays High girls ranked in 1st KBCA rankings
After a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout last week to open the season the Hays High girls enter the 5A girls KBCA rankings at No. 9 this week. The Indians defeated Newton and Washburn Rural, the preseason No. 1 team in 6A, before losing to Fort Smith Northside in the championship game.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/5)
BOOKED: David Hester, Jr., on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jericho Riddle on four Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Robert Lyons on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no...
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in both national polls
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the latest NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, released on Tuesday. The Tigers will face the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division II this Sunday when they travel to Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers are receiving votes in the NABC...
Fort Hays State alum gives back to rural biology students
Growing up in a rural community, 1970 Fort Hays State University alumnus Dr. Glenn Tucker recognized the importance of lending a hand. From the small rural Kansas township of Ogallah, with a current population of 83, Tucker understood the challenges young adults from small communities face when considering their futures. Before passing, Tucker included FHSU in his estate plan to assist future generations of biology students from rural Kansas.
Free Cloverton community Christmas concert Saturday in Hays
The Hays First United Methodist Church invites the community to attend a free Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday by Cloverton, a band based out of Manhattan. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 305 W. Seventh, Hays. No tickets are required. Without the help of a record...
🏀 FHSU's Wagner earns MIAA weekly honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Katie Wagner has been named the latest MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. This the second MIAA weekly honor for Wagner in her career. The Maize, Kan. native helped the Tigers...
