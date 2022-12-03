Read full article on original website
Sophia Camilleri
3d ago
horrid false report not fair to do this when people are still recuperating from previous events
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies
Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November.
WHEC TV-10
FBI offers reward for information on suspect in pro-life pregnancy center arson in Buffalo area
AMHERST, N.Y. — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people suspected of deliberately setting a pro-life pregnancy center on fire on June 7. The fire at CompassCare Pregnancy Services, which the FBI...
Buffalo Police investigating shots fired, Kostas patio windows hit by bullets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that resulted in two windows and the facade at Kostas restaurant on Hertel Avenue being hit by bullets. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and no one was hurt according to a...
Over a year later, still no arrest in a deadly hit-and-run of Buffalo motorcyclist
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Abayomi Olomo was riding his motorcycle on Genesee Street, on October 7, 2021, when he was fatally struck. The driver of the vehicle that hit him never stopped. Surveillance pictures show a Mercedes Benz. Police said the vehicle's passenger side door was professionally removed. A couple...
FBI Buffalo Offering $25,000 Reward For Abortion Clinic Arson
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for setting fire to a pregnancy services clinic. On June 7, 2022, the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center at 1230 Eggert Road in Amherst was attacked just before 3 am. The suspect(s) threw Molotov cocktails at the Center, which provides legal abortion services to Western New York women. The fire bombs caused significant damage to the clinic.
Buffalo man accused of murder sentenced on separate gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who is facing murder charges related to a 2019 triple murder learned his fate on a separate gun charge. 40-year-old Ernest Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a gun charge. According to authorities, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen on video running away from […]
‘There’s definitely positive signs’: Teen paralyzed after she was hit by a drunk driver makes progress at ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Kranock was supposed to be enjoying her senior year of high school, but for the last three months, she’s been in the hospital. Kranock, an 18-year-old from Cuba, N.Y., continues her road to recovery after being hit by a car back in September. The collision left her partially paralyzed. Kranock […]
Car crashes into Henrietta Tops, injures Salvation Army employee
The investigation is ongoing.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On December 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kayla C. Jones., 34, of Amherst, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Jones took merchandise valued at $46.13 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Jones was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Buffalo clubs on alert in wake of deadly Colorado gay club shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The LGBTQ+ community is on high alert after five people were killed and 25 others injured in that Colorado Springs gay club shooting. News 4 spoke with the owners of the popular Club Marcella to see how they’re keeping guests safe. Club Marcella opened up on Pearl Street in 1995. since […]
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
RPD: Teen, child, 20-year-old shot during vigil for other teen shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. Following the tragic incident, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Tuesday morning to explain the incident. […]
Multiple fire departments put out three-alarm fire in Wyoming County
Multiple fire and emergency crews were called out to a commercial property in Wyoming County in response to a three-alarm fire Tuesday night.
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
iheart.com
MCDC Employee Accused of Hitting Child, Allowing Fighting
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the staff member who was arrested for allowing fighting at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. Twenty-three-year-old John Kanu of Greece faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. He was arrested after a supervisor learned on November 23 that...
nyspnews.com
Perry woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On December 3, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Shawna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Big Tree Road in the town of Pavilion for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Lamont took merchandise valued at $19.45 passing all points of purchase without paying.
Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center employee arrested for allegedly facilitating fight
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
