On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

SALAMANCA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO