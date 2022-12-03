ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Sophia Camilleri
3d ago

horrid false report not fair to do this when people are still recuperating from previous events

Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Buffalo Offering $25,000 Reward For Abortion Clinic Arson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for setting fire to a pregnancy services clinic. On June 7, 2022, the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center at 1230 Eggert Road in Amherst was attacked just before 3 am. The suspect(s) threw Molotov cocktails at the Center, which provides legal abortion services to Western New York women. The fire bombs caused significant damage to the clinic.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘There’s definitely positive signs’: Teen paralyzed after she was hit by a drunk driver makes progress at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Kranock was supposed to be enjoying her senior year of high school, but for the last three months, she’s been in the hospital. Kranock, an 18-year-old from Cuba, N.Y., continues her road to recovery after being hit by a car back in September. The collision left her partially paralyzed. Kranock […]
PORTVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On December 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kayla C. Jones., 34, of Amherst, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Jones took merchandise valued at $46.13 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Jones was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Salamanca man arrested for DWI

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ELMA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

MCDC Employee Accused of Hitting Child, Allowing Fighting

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the staff member who was arrested for allowing fighting at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. Twenty-three-year-old John Kanu of Greece faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. He was arrested after a supervisor learned on November 23 that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Perry woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On December 3, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Shawna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Big Tree Road in the town of Pavilion for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Lamont took merchandise valued at $19.45 passing all points of purchase without paying.
PERRY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
