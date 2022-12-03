Read full article on original website
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin hints at ‘long’ conflict and says risk of nuclear war is on the rise
Russia’s president says he will use ‘all means’ available in war but another mobilisation of troops necessary at this stage
Taliban carries out first public execution since Afghanistan takeover
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has carried out its first public execution since their takeover of the country last year, the latest in a series of landmarks in a return to hardline policies and draconian punishments.The man executed was identified as Tajmir, a son of Ghulam Sarwar and a resident of Herat province, with the Taliban authorities saying he had been convicted of murder over a stabbing in 2017. The execution in the western Farah province was witnessed by hundreds of spectators and more than a dozen senior Taliban figures, said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson. They included acting interior...
