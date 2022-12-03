Read full article on original website
Coldwater basketball sweeps Sturgis on Parents Night
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal basketball teams went 3-for-3 against the Sturgis Trojans on Parents Night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys opened the season with a 45-33 win against the Trojans. Coldwater led 17-4 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime. Zach Coffing had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds along with 4 assists and 2 steals, while Elijah Sloan had 9 points on three triples. Donte Work added 8 points and 8 boards, and Ayden Dirschell had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals.
UC and Bronson boys open seasons with wins; QHS boys and UC girls lose close games
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The boys high school basketball season kicked off for Branch County teams on Tuesday night. Quincy dropped a 36-34 decision at Waldron. Sam Sawyer led Quincy with seven points while Ryder Schmachtenberger added six points. Balanced scoring helped Union City defeat Hillsdale 52-36. Landon...
Michigan’s top 50 returning high school wrestlers for 2022-23 season
The journey is just starting, but the destination is clear. The team state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center on Feb. 24 and the individual finals at Detroit’s Ford Field on March 3 are the two dates circled on the calendar of every aspiring wrestler heading into the 2022-23 season.
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
OBITUARY: Rosemary Ann Smitley
Rosemary Ann Smitley, 83, of Athens, formerly of Union City, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek. A private funeral service will be held at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation with Pastor Steve Shafe officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. A...
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
Bronson Healthcare announces chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Joseph du Lac joins the Bronson Healthcare system as a senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. In this role, he will oversee operations as well as build community relationships within Calhoun County. He was selected following...
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Popular Restaurant and Convenience Chain, Sheetz, Is Coming to Michigan
The times we live in are fast-paced. Everybody is super busy, and sometimes we need something to make life a little bit easier when we're running a million miles a minute. Enter, Sheetz. I had never heard of Sheetz until today when I learned from WILX News 10 that Sheetz...
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
Investigation underway after early morning shooting near Western Michigan University campus
An investigation is underway after a shooting near the campus of Western Michigan University early Sunday morning that left at least one person injured.
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
1 injured in shooting near Western Michigan University campus
KALAMAZOO, MI – One person was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning, Dec. 4, with police now monitoring Western Michigan University’s campus as a precautionary measure. Authorities are still searching for a suspect connected to the shooting, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety. Police responded to a...
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
