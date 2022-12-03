ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Coldwater basketball sweeps Sturgis on Parents Night

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal basketball teams went 3-for-3 against the Sturgis Trojans on Parents Night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys opened the season with a 45-33 win against the Trojans. Coldwater led 17-4 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime. Zach Coffing had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds along with 4 assists and 2 steals, while Elijah Sloan had 9 points on three triples. Donte Work added 8 points and 8 boards, and Ayden Dirschell had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Rosemary Ann Smitley

Rosemary Ann Smitley, 83, of Athens, formerly of Union City, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek. A private funeral service will be held at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation with Pastor Steve Shafe officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. A...
ATHENS, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
wtvbam.com

Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

1 injured in shooting near Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, MI – One person was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning, Dec. 4, with police now monitoring Western Michigan University’s campus as a precautionary measure. Authorities are still searching for a suspect connected to the shooting, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety. Police responded to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI

