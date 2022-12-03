Man sentenced to death for 2019 fatal shootings at Mississippi Walmart

Judge's gavel on table in office

A jury has sentenced a man to death in the 2019 capital murder of two Walmart managers at a Mississippi Walmart.

Martez Abram was sentenced to death on Friday, one day after he was convicted of capital murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting inside a Southaven Walmart in 2019.

Abram was found guilty of shooting and killing Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown, two co-workers at Walmart. Abram also shot and injured a Southaven police officer in the incident.

Gales and Brown were two managers at the store. Abram had reportedly been suspended from his job several days before the shooting.

Abram also reportedly started a fire in the store with a gallon jug of gasoline he carried inside the store in a backpack.