WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
STORM WATCH: Cloudy Saturday before periods of wet snow on Sunday for the Hudson Valley
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the Hudson Valley will see a cloudy Saturday before periods of wet snow throughout Sunday.
Mild temps Thursday; tracking potential for some Sunday snow
New Jersey will see mostly quiet and cooler weather over the next few days.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police: Car crashes into pole in front of Hillcrest Key Food
Ramapo police say around 1 a.m., a 55-year-old driver crashed into a vertical post in front of the building.
News 12
New contract could mean significant raises for depleted Connecticut State Police ranks
Connecticut state troopers could make significantly more money under a tentative contract deal announced on Thursday. The raises are designed to address a severe staffing shortage. "Our morale? It's about to be a lot better than it was yesterday,” said Andy Matthews, executive director of the Connecticut State Police Union....
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
News 12
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10, 2023 – but with limits. Only a handful of dispensaries will launch initially, and there are limits on how much cannabis customers can buy at one time. On Friday, state regulators announced that nine existing medical dispensaries can add...
