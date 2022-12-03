ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10

Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10, 2023 – but with limits. Only a handful of dispensaries will launch initially, and there are limits on how much cannabis customers can buy at one time. On Friday, state regulators announced that nine existing medical dispensaries can add...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy