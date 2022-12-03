ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-French environmentalists file complaint against Apple for wasteful practices

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French environmental campaign group filed a complaint against Apple Inc. over commercial practices restricting the use of spare parts for repairs, it said on Wednesday. "In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers will share in Experian’s $22.5 million class action settlement

Experian, one of the three credit reporting agencies, has agreed to pay $22.45 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from incorrect information about consumers sent to third parties. Consumers eligible for compensation include those for whom Experian mischaracterized their place of residence as “high risk.” According to the settlement,...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Repurchases sround $103 Million Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes

* AURORA CANNABIS REPURCHASES ~$103 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES; BALANCE SHEET AMONG STRONGEST IN INDUSTRY. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS REPURCHASED AN AGGREGATE OF APPROXIMATELY US$76.1 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - REITERATES ITS EXPECTATION OF ACHIEVING...
Android Authority

How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App

Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
kalkinemedia.com

Exxon Mobil raises CEO pay

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is raising the annual salaries of its top boss and other executives for the coming year, the top U.S. oil company said on Monday. Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million paid this year, it said in a filing on Monday.

