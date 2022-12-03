Read full article on original website
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report Venmo, Cash App payments
Beginning this year, taxpayers need to prepare to report transactions exceeding $600 that are received through Venmo, PayPal and other cash apps to the IRS.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-French environmentalists file complaint against Apple for wasteful practices
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French environmental campaign group filed a complaint against Apple Inc. over commercial practices restricting the use of spare parts for repairs, it said on Wednesday. "In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
CNBC
The IRS reminds Americans earning over $600 on PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App transactions to report their earnings
If you use third-party payment platforms, like PayPal, Venmo or Cash App, to collect payments for your side gig or business, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to remind you to report payments of at least $600. This rule is aimed at individuals who run a side hustle, small business...
Carvana plunges 45% as major creditors reportedly form pact to cooperate on restructuring
Carvana's corporate debt issue maturing in 2029 is trading at just 32 cents, distressed levels that are associated with an imminent bankruptcy filing.
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers will share in Experian’s $22.5 million class action settlement
Experian, one of the three credit reporting agencies, has agreed to pay $22.45 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from incorrect information about consumers sent to third parties. Consumers eligible for compensation include those for whom Experian mischaracterized their place of residence as “high risk.” According to the settlement,...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Repurchases sround $103 Million Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
* AURORA CANNABIS REPURCHASES ~$103 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES; BALANCE SHEET AMONG STRONGEST IN INDUSTRY. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS REPURCHASED AN AGGREGATE OF APPROXIMATELY US$76.1 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - REITERATES ITS EXPECTATION OF ACHIEVING...
Android Authority
How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App
Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
kalkinemedia.com
Exxon Mobil raises CEO pay
(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is raising the annual salaries of its top boss and other executives for the coming year, the top U.S. oil company said on Monday. Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million paid this year, it said in a filing on Monday.
