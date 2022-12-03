Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain early in the morning, then snow by mid morning. Ice accumulation less than 1/4 inch. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight AKST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A thin glaze of ice on bare pavement will make roadways very slick. Highest snow accumulations expected on the Haines Highway. The city of Haines will likely see around 2 to 4 inches before warming up enough Wed to start to mix with or change to rain. Accumulations there will be highly dependent on the timing of the warmup.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be quite variable at times in some places. Drive slowly and be on the lookout for rapidly changing visibility if traveling through the region.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jackson, Shawnee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jackson; Shawnee DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Jackson and Shawnee Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bledsoe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CST/1045 AM EST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Bledsoe, Rhea and Sequatchie. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CST /1045 AM EST/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 644 AM CST /744 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain during the past one to two hours. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour and one half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pikeville, Mount Crest, Brayton, Fall Creek Falls State Park, Old Cumberland, Palio, Melvine, Cagle and Stinging Fork Falls State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fulton, Knox, Peoria, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Peoria; Stark DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Knox, Stark, Peoria and Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Wakulla; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Liberty; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:15:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY EAST OF STERLING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...East of Sterling. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady light snow will linger inland through about midday, then diminish this afternoon.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:06:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. Freezing drizzle has also been reported. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy spots on roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Wake DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Wake, Harnett, Hoke and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Carteret, Lenoir by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Carteret; Lenoir DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lenoir and East Carteret Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Dauphin, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to gradually improve through late morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 AM.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
