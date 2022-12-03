Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:15:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY EAST OF STERLING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...East of Sterling. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady light snow will linger inland through about midday, then diminish this afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Carteret, Lenoir by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Carteret; Lenoir DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lenoir and East Carteret Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Allen IN, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay Counties. In Ohio, Van Wert and Allen OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may be slow to lift in some areas this morning. Motorists are advised to use caution, especially at intersections.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. Freezing drizzle has also been reported. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy spots on roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Dauphin, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Allen, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allen; Cumberland; Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Allen, Cumberland and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 600 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tompkinsville, Burkesville, Leslie, Gamaliel, Fountain Run, Hestand, Grandview, Otia, Harlan Crossroads and Boles. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allendale, Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Inland Colleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Patchy fog may linger until 10 AM. The dense fog has dissipated across the South Carolina Lowcountry and southeast Georgia.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain early in the morning, then snow by mid morning. Ice accumulation less than 1/4 inch. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight AKST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A thin glaze of ice on bare pavement will make roadways very slick. Highest snow accumulations expected on the Haines Highway. The city of Haines will likely see around 2 to 4 inches before warming up enough Wed to start to mix with or change to rain. Accumulations there will be highly dependent on the timing of the warmup.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bledsoe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CST/1045 AM EST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Bledsoe, Rhea and Sequatchie. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CST /1045 AM EST/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 644 AM CST /744 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain during the past one to two hours. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour and one half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pikeville, Mount Crest, Brayton, Fall Creek Falls State Park, Old Cumberland, Palio, Melvine, Cagle and Stinging Fork Falls State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, especially along Highway 50 and surrounding roads between Olathe and Montrose.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and flurries. Localized glaze of ice. * WHERE...Deer Park, Mullan, Airway Heights, Davenport, Flowery Trail Road, Orin-Rice Road, Newport, Priest River, Kellogg, Chewelah, Colville, Sandpoint, Athol, Fernwood, Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Worley, Northport, Pinehurst, Fairfield, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Wallace, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, St. Maries, Eastport, Hayden, Coeur d`Alene, Springdale-Hunters Road, Rockford, Bonners Ferry, Lookout Pass, and Osburn. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Untreated or unsanded roads will likely become slick. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Windshields will quickly accumulate ice. Sidewalks and decks could be icy.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, increase braking time and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Crockett, Schleicher and Sutton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads combined with low visibility will increase chances for accidents to occur.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chase, Greenwood, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chase; Greenwood; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Marion, Chase and Greenwood Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.
