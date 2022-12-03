Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Police offer high-tech business checksMike BerryKewanee, IL
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisersSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
Celebration of Lights is back until Christmas EveAdrian HolmanLasalle, IL
Related
tspr.org
New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience
McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
starvedrock.media
Owens Glass Employees Invited To Layoff Assistance Workshops
Pretty soon dozens of folks in Starved Rock Country will be laid off. They will have help trying to stay on their feet. Layoff assistance workshops are planned for Owens Glass employees. The company gave notice last month they plan to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. Workshops are...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
wglc.net
Ottawa to apply again for YMCA demolition assistance
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is shooting its shot again at a grant to demolish the old YMCA building. Last year the city applied for a Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant and was not awarded so officials are trying again for the $2.1 million grant that would assist in the buyout and demolition of the property located at 201 E. Jackson Street. Mayor Dan Aussem says if the grant is awarded restrictions will be in place as to what the city can do with the property because it’s on a floodplain.
wglc.net
Habit for Humanity chooses Peru for next project
PERU – Habit for Humanity’s next build is in Peru. Todd Volker, Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity for LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, announced the plans at Peru’s city council meeting. The next home project will be at 1124 Buffalo Street. The completed residence will be housing a small family in need. The property was previously owned by the city of Peru.
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
wglc.net
SURF Broadband could be coming to Oglesby next
OGLESBY – A new internet provider could be coming to Oglesby that is capable of faster speeds than currently available. SURF Air Wireless LLC made a brief presentation Monday night at the Oglesby City Council Meeting. The LaPorte, Indiana company already has an agreement with the community of Mendota for high-speed internet for businesses and residents. The company said they will work with the community to explore adding their underground fiber optic service to the homes and businesses of Oglesby.
And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade
F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
wjbc.com
Bloomington Republican announces retirement from Illinois Senate
BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced on Monday his retirement from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires Jan. 10, 2023. Barickman has served in the General Assembly for 12 years. He currently represents the 53rd District, which covers parts of McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
wglc.net
Illinois Valley Aftershock and the Bandits take 1st and 2nd in Iowa tournament
LASALLE PERU – Two softball teams from the area, the Illinois Valley Aftershock from LaSalle and the Bandits from Peru traveled to Bettendorf, Iowa this weekend to compete in the 12 and under Bracket Buster Tournament. The Aftershock swept the tournament and took first place. The Bandits fell in the final game to Illinois Valley and came home with second place.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
wmay.com
Shakeup At Pontiac Correctional Center Follows Hazing Investigation
Multiple officials at the Pontiac Correctional Center have resigned or been fired in the aftermath of an investigation into allegations of hazing and harassment directed toward a prison employee. The complaint and the fallout from it came to light this week with the release of a report from the Illinois...
wglc.net
Village of Lostant warns residents of coyote sightings
LOSTANT – The Village of Lostant is warning its residents about reports of coyotes in town. In a social media post, village officials say they’ve received several reports of coyotes seen in town this week. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant while out and about with children and pets. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
Comments / 0