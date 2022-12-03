OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is shooting its shot again at a grant to demolish the old YMCA building. Last year the city applied for a Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant and was not awarded so officials are trying again for the $2.1 million grant that would assist in the buyout and demolition of the property located at 201 E. Jackson Street. Mayor Dan Aussem says if the grant is awarded restrictions will be in place as to what the city can do with the property because it’s on a floodplain.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO