Missing White County man found safe in Kentucky
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing White County man after he was found safe in Kentucky.
The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Mark Webb late Friday night. Officials said Webb may have had a medical condition that impaired his ability to return home safely.
The TBI reported Webb was found safe Saturday morning in Kentucky. No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
