White County, TN

Missing White County man found safe in Kentucky

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing White County man after he was found safe in Kentucky.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Mark Webb late Friday night. Officials said Webb may have had a medical condition that impaired his ability to return home safely.

The TBI reported Webb was found safe Saturday morning in Kentucky. No other information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

