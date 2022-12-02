The Big East league season begins Wednesday night, with St. John’s hosting DePaul in the first league matchup. With the non-conference portion of the season almost complete, let’s take a look at five questions as the conference year gets underway: Can St. John’s finish in the top half of the league and make the NCAA Tournament? The Johnnies started 8-0 against a soft schedule, then were manhandled by No. 20 Iowa State on Sunday. There is talent here — the top four of Joel Soriano, Posh Alexander, Andre Curbelo and David Jones is as good as any in the league after Creighton...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO