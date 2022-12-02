Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Five questions as the Big East regular season begins
The Big East league season begins Wednesday night, with St. John’s hosting DePaul in the first league matchup. With the non-conference portion of the season almost complete, let’s take a look at five questions as the conference year gets underway: Can St. John’s finish in the top half of the league and make the NCAA Tournament? The Johnnies started 8-0 against a soft schedule, then were manhandled by No. 20 Iowa State on Sunday. There is talent here — the top four of Joel Soriano, Posh Alexander, Andre Curbelo and David Jones is as good as any in the league after Creighton...
Cardinals "still searching" for catcher after Day 3 of Winter Meetings
The Cardinals make a small move on Tuesday in signing pitcher Guillermo Zuniga but the club has yet to make the type of splash that many fans are hoping for.
Saratoga Springs sinks Schenectady, improving to 2-0
Saratoga Springs and Schenectady matched up Tuesday night in an early-season Suburban Council boys basketball matchup, and the Blue Streaks proved too much for the Patriots, winning 64-49 behind a 20-point effort from junior guard Ryan Farr.
Comments / 0