ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Austin shooting, crash, police say

By Christian Piekos via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVT53_0jWAgaxs00

Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting and crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said two people were driving on South Cicero when someone inside a beige SUV began firing towards that first car at about 11:17 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old woman in that same car was also hit by the gunfire and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police also said a 36-year-old man was caught in the crossfire and shot in the back. He crashed into several other cars not far from where the shooting started.

He was also taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died, police said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside

CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

ISP: 2 injured including suspect in high-speed crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect and another driver are injured following a high-speed crash on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:02 a.m. at West Van Buren Street and West Ogden Avenue. Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were making a traffic...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
116K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy