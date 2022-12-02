ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Crusader Newspaper

Ten Years and They Still Do

On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Englewood community members receive food donations in absence of grocery stores

CHICAGO - Volunteers unloaded an 18-wheeler truck Monday filled with donated foods for the Englewood community. Activist Andrew Holmes was among the group of organizers. He says the distribution was important with the recent closing of the Whole Foods in the area, as well as the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
How Philanthropy Award Winner Breakthrough Has Established a Radical, Relentless — and Hopeful — Approach to Violence Reduction

It is no secret that across Chicago, the economic and social landscape can be vastly different neighborhood to neighborhood. But what isn’t as widely understood are the specific disproportionate realities — like housing insecurity and unemployment rates — and the very real consequences they can have in a community. For many youth in the city, that can manifest into violence.
Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin

On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
'That's wrong': Dental insurance mix-up costs Chicago woman $11,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman's new set of teeth should have left her smiling, instead, she's mouthing off to the Morning Insiders about an $11,000 bill she feels she's owed from her dentist's office.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the insurance mix-up."I expect to live another 30 years, so for those 30 years, I'd like to have a more magnificent smile, see?" said Sheila Tucker.Tucker is very proud of her teeth, despite all the x-rays, exams, and 11 replacements needed."I was willing to go the extra mile to get a nice white, bright smile," Tucker said.That extra mile meant handing...
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?

CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
