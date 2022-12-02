Read full article on original website
Select Englewood families eligible for free Christmas
Residents of the Englewood community can sign up now to experience Englewood’s Finest Christmas, which includes a decorated Christmas Tree, holiday décor, clothing, and toys.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Englewood community members receive food donations in absence of grocery stores
CHICAGO - Volunteers unloaded an 18-wheeler truck Monday filled with donated foods for the Englewood community. Activist Andrew Holmes was among the group of organizers. He says the distribution was important with the recent closing of the Whole Foods in the area, as well as the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Chicago's Sheldon Heights Food Pantry fighting hunger for 44 years: 'They make sure you got enough'
The Sheldon Heights Food Pantry in the city's Roseland neighborhood has been helping feed those in need for 44 years.
How Philanthropy Award Winner Breakthrough Has Established a Radical, Relentless — and Hopeful — Approach to Violence Reduction
It is no secret that across Chicago, the economic and social landscape can be vastly different neighborhood to neighborhood. But what isn’t as widely understood are the specific disproportionate realities — like housing insecurity and unemployment rates — and the very real consequences they can have in a community. For many youth in the city, that can manifest into violence.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin
On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
Turkey Spotted In Beverly Last Month Is Not Wild After All, Rescuer Says
BEVERLY — A turkey who wandered the streets of Beverly around Thanksgiving is not a wild turkey after all. Lucky — as the turkey was dubbed by neighbors — was spotted in the Far Southwest Side neighborhood multiple times, with neighbors excitedly posting on social media about the bird’s adventures.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Chicagoland students answer: ‘What’s the biggest issue faced by your community?’
Chicagoland students made their voices heard in Project Soapbox, a public-speaking initiative hosted by Mikva Challenge, an organization that encourages young people to be active participants in democracy. The event took place at Jones College Prep.
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
CPS hosting job fair for full-time, part-time work
The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
'That's wrong': Dental insurance mix-up costs Chicago woman $11,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman's new set of teeth should have left her smiling, instead, she's mouthing off to the Morning Insiders about an $11,000 bill she feels she's owed from her dentist's office.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the insurance mix-up."I expect to live another 30 years, so for those 30 years, I'd like to have a more magnificent smile, see?" said Sheila Tucker.Tucker is very proud of her teeth, despite all the x-rays, exams, and 11 replacements needed."I was willing to go the extra mile to get a nice white, bright smile," Tucker said.That extra mile meant handing...
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
Pacific Garden Mission evolves in aiding houseless individuals, providing shelter for 145 years
As the temperatures begin to grow colder, one of Chicago’s legacy shelters prepares its facilities for the anticipated growth of people in need and experiencing homelessness. The Pacific Garden Mission was founded in 1877 with the goal to aid the homeless in the city through the lens of the...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?
CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
