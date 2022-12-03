ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: I nearly died – but I can live without trigger warnings

By James Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246kHJ_0jWAKag400

Tim Minchin , who wrote the songs for Matilda the Musical , has another hit on his hands with the movie version . It knocked Black Panther: Wakanda Forever off the top of the UK box office charts with a £4m gross over its first weekend. But the Australian polymath is busy generating a bit of controversy, too. In a recent interview with the i , he said: “All the data shows us that trigger warnings are a bad idea.”

I don’t want to speak for anyone else’s trauma here, but he might have a point. As a trauma survivor, I have triggers. I came about as close to dying as you can possibly get when an accident left me underneath a lorry.

Being thrown back into that situation, and once again under those wheels, happens. It’s a gut punch when it does. I’ve had a lot of therapy, which I’ve had to pay for given the parlous state of what the NHS describes as “mental health services”.

It’s not always the accident itself that does me in, though. The thing that really skewers me is the memory of being in intensive care, pumped up to the eyeballs with high-strength pharmaceutical dope, and experiencing strange and sometimes violent hallucinations as a result.

I’m still not completely sure what is memory and what is not when I think back to that time. As a result, I approach medical dramas with caution, as I do with material involving road traffic accidents. But does this mean I need a trigger warning before I watch? Well, no. I’m actually not sure what that would achieve.

Let’s face it, traffic accidents aren’t exactly rarities in London. A short journey on the A406 makes you wonder why they aren’t even more common. Ambulances bombing down the highway, the screech of the siren at night, the flashing blue lights – we live in a veritable sea of emergency. I’ve had to get used to that. It’s not easy, even long after the event. But I mostly have.

That being the case, broadcasters and the like telling me that I may be “triggered” is actually rather insulting. I’ve lived through stuff they could only envisage in their worst nightmares, and I’ve come out the other side. I really don’t need them to hold my hand.

True, I’m not immune to being disturbed by some content, just as it sometimes sets my heart racing when I see a cement truck like the one that ran its wheels over me.

During lockdown, my wife and I finally got round to completing The Sopranos (I know, I know, I’m embarrassed it took me so long). But there were a couple of episodes I had to stop watching. At the beginning of the final season, James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano is in a hospital bed, hooked up to a ventilator with monitors gently beeping as he dives in and out of his own hallucinations.

As I watched those scenes, I was there. Initially I turned to Pokemon Go! on my phone, watching with half an eye. Then I had to turn away. Sky warns viewers about the language and violence, and sometimes sex and violence, before just about every episode. Pointlessly. It’s The Sopranos , duh. Yet there was nothing to warn me that I’d be tipped into a palpitating mess through Tony being in a hospital.

But would a warning have helped? No. Not in the slightest. I’d still have watched. Until I couldn’t. My wife would still have filled me in on the plot points before we moved on.

The academic research bears me out. A team of researchers from the University of Waikato in New Zealand, for example, conducted an exhaustive study into warnings, with six experiments involving 1,394 participants.

I found it particularly apposite to my situation. Some read a message about the content they were about to see, for example: “TRIGGER WARNING: The following video may contain graphic footage of a fatal car crash. You might find this content disturbing.” Others were exposed to the content without the alert. A small group of trauma survivors were also included.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The results across all six experiments were consistent: The warnings had little effect on participants’ distress, or lack of it. Participants responded to the content similarly, regardless of whether they saw a trigger warning.

“These results suggest a trigger warning is neither meaningfully helpful nor harmful,” said the lead researcher, Dr Mevagh Sanson. “Of course, that doesn’t mean trigger warnings are benign. We need to consider the idea that their repeated use encourages people to avoid negative material, and we already know that avoidance helps to maintain disorders such as PTSD .”

Of course, what I’ve avoided until now is the role trigger warnings play in our tiresome culture wars. Well-meaning types on the left use them, especially at universities, in a wide variety of settings. The right snarls about “coddling”. “They’ve gone mad,” scream the headlines when one is slapped on, say, a classic piece of literature . Frankly, this is ammo they don’t need to be given.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How contagious is Strep A and how does it spread?

Nine children are confirmed to have died from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there has been an increase in infections.The latest confirmed fatality was a pupil who attended a primary school in Belfast who died on Monday after being diagnosed with Strep A. A statement from Black Mountain Primary School said the schoolgirl developed a severe illness last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, where she had been in intensive care.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria causes...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale

The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
The Independent

Plane passenger says she woke up to child drawing on her white socks

A plane passenger shared how she discovered that a child was drawing on her white socks during her flight.On Instagram travel accounts “Passenger Shaming” and “Life’s A Trip with SK,” footage was shared of traveller Julie Valentine in her seat. In the clip, she directed her camera towards her white socks, which had purple and blue scribbles all over it. Her feet feet were leaning in between the side of the plane and the side of a passenger’s seat in front of her.Valentine wrote in the text over her video: “I woke up to some random kid drawing on...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

Phillip Schofield shocks This Morning viewers after ‘defending’ Lady Susan Hussey amid race row

Phillip Schofield shocked viewers after he appeared to defend Lady Susan Hussey on This Morning.The presenter was discussing the situation of racism within the royal family on the latest episode of the ITV show (7 December), when he said there are “two sides to every story”.Schofield also suggested he believes that not all of the information surrounding the controversy has come to light.The presenter’s comments come a week after he appeared to be far more critical of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting, who was forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace...
The Independent

Blood cancer survivor reveals first symptom after defying the odds with ‘miracle’ baby

A mother who was told she wouldn’t have more children after developing leukaemia has not only beaten cancer, but gone on to have a ‘miracle baby’.Mother-of-two Ann Hope, 42, always dreamed of having the “complete family” with three children, before her blood cancer diagnosis in March 2016.Doctors told Ann she would need four rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, which would most likely leave her infertile.The debilitating treatment caused a severe bout of pneumonia that left her fighting for her life in ICU, but Ann recovered and was eventually given the all-clear.Fertility tests the following year showed her eggs were damaged and...
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes he thought Ripple of Hope awards would be a 'date night' with Meghan

Prince Harry joked that he thought he was taking Meghan out on a “date night” to the Ripple of Hope awards in New York.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night. So, I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people,” the prince told Kerry Kennedy.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given the Ripple of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work.Hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation, the gala took place in Manhattan on Tuesday, 6 December.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awardsPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York galaHarry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early December
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
The Independent

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.The accolade honours exemplary leaders and the pair were recognised for their racial justice and mental health work.Cox told Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Tuesday: “I don’t know what went on (with Harry and Meghan), but something clearly traumatic went on for...
The Independent

Mother whose eczema made it feel like her ‘skin cried’ reveals how she transformed her complexion

A mother-of-two whose eczema felt like “torture” and made her “hate herself” has since healed her skin and is enjoying life again.Natasha Liedl-McDowall, 39, from Hertfordshire, has had eczema for most of her life, but said it “really kicked off” when she was five years old.“I just remember dealing with it all over my body all the way through school, from primary school to secondary school and university,” Natasha, who works in communications and runs her own business, said.“It’s been a part of my life forever, top to toe.”Natasha, who grew up in Devon but now lives in Bishop’s...
The Independent

‘What have they done to my mouth?’: Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe horrified over BBC promotional photo

Kiell Smith-Bynoe has shared his hilarious reaction to a photo of himself used by the BBC to promote the Christmas special of Ghosts.Smith-Bynoe stars opposite Charlotte Ritchie and Lolly Adefope in the hit sitcom, which began in April 2019.The series follows a couple who move into a country house already inhabited by a number of ghosts.On Tuesday (6 December), the official Twitter account for BBC Press office shared a post promoting the forthcoming Christmas special episode.The announcement was accompanied with a promotional picture that showed the cast members taking a festive-themed photo.In the centre are Ritchie and Smith-Bynoe in...
The Independent

Moving in with Malaika gets India talking about age gap relationships

Bollywood star Malaika Arora has opened up about her and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s age gap. In the first episode of her new reality TV show Moving In With Malaika, the 49-year-old actor talks about her 37-year-old boyfriend and the “misogynist approach to female relationships” in India.While speaking to director Farah Khan, Arora pointed out how she keeps hearing taunts and comments about the age gap between her and Kapoor.“It’s not been easy,” the actor said. “I face a lot of [criticism] on a daily basis, this whole thing about an older woman [dating a younger guy].“A man on the...
The Independent

Strep A: Four-year-old Camilla Rose Burns off ventilator but still fighting infection

A four-year-old girl who was left fighting for her life after contracting a bacterial infection that has killed at least nine others has come off the ventilator but is still battling the illness.Camila Rose Burns, of Bolton, Greater Manchester, is now breathing independently without the need for mechanical support after contracting a Strep A infection just over a week ago, which progressed into a potentially life-threatening invasive disease.Despite Camila’s progress, she is still fighting the infection and her chest has not fully cleared. She remains in intensive care, and is still on lots of medication, including dialysis, along with...
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey shares life-changing moment he experienced as a boy in Australia

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about the formative time he spent in Australia as a teenager.The actor recalled one experience in particular on the exchange that he says profoundly impacted him and his sense of identity.He told former Australian prime minister John Anderson that during his stay the couple looking after him asked him to call them “mum and dad.”“It was clear, and I told them ‘I will not call you that.’ That gave me such identity and strength ... To have the clarity gave me a sense of self,” he shared.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John David Washington reveals best acting advice from father DenzelPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York galaWatch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awards
The Independent

Throat cancer survivor with no voice box ‘sings’ for the first time

A former theatre performer and cancer survivor with no voice box performed a Christmas carol for her sister - with the help of film star, Martine McCutcheon, and some cutting-edge technology.Mother-of-two Tanja Bage, 41, had her voice box removed in 2020 following a throat cancer diagnosis.But with the aid of a smart instrument called an Electrospit and Martine’s vocals, Tanja was able to sing a surprise rendition of Silent Night to her sister on her doorstep.Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon’s live vocal sounds were transmitted from a studio to Mia’s house and into the Electrospit, which Tanja wore around...
The Independent

Love Actually star sings with woman who lost voice box to cancer in Vodafone Christmas advert

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon helps a cancer survivor with voice loss sing a carol in Vodafone's touching Christmas advertisement. Tanja Bage's voice box was removed following her throat cancer diagnosis in 2020 and now speaks through a valve.This Christmas, the mum-of-two wanted to give her beloved sister a surprise she'd never forget and teamed up with Vodafone and Ms McCutcheon to make her dream a reality. In the advertisement, the pair use the 5G network to transmit the actor's vocals into a device Tanja wore on her neck, to magical effect. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mick Lynch defends further Christmas strikes after Network Rail ‘detrimental offer’Matthew McConaughey shares life-changing moment he experienced as a boy in AustraliaPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York gala
The Independent

Holidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangled

A couple who went parasailing in Marmaris, Turkey, crashed into the sea after their parachute became entangled with another as they were mid-air.Beth and Rob, from South Wales, were taking in the views when Beth noticed another boat in the water.Footage shows the pair crashing down into the sea after becoming entangled with another paraglider.The parasailing company were “really quick” to help, Beth said.“We were very lucky that we didn’t get hurt... it is so scary when you’re up in the air and you know there’s nothing you can do but panic,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesFootball fan attacks opposition goalkeeper with corner flag during Turkey matchTerrifying video shows explosive risks of deep frying your Thanksgiving Turkey
The Independent

Bus selling affordable food to help NHS staff and patients at London hospital

A double-decker bus where people can buy affordable food will stop at a London hospital for the first time after demand from staff and patients.The Food Bus, run by the charity Be Enriched, will make an extra stop at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Roehampton to enable people to buy nutritious food at a cheaper price than is available in the shops.It comes as growing numbers of people in jobs struggle with the cost of living crisis. One in four hospitals has set up food banks to support staff, including nurses, and hospital bosses have warned that NHS workers are...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy