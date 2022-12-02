ST. LOUIS --- With the indoor track and field season set to begin this weekend, the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) released its preseason poll on Tuesday afternoon. Voted on by the league's coaches, UNI was tabbed to finish third in the men's preseason poll with 77 points, while the Panther women were picked sixth with 84 points. Illinois State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the league's indoor championship for both the men and women. The 2023 MVC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago, Feb. 26-27, co-hosted by UIC and Valparaiso.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO