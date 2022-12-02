Read full article on original website
UNI track & field: Panthers tabbed third in MVC men's indoor preseason poll; Women picked sixth
ST. LOUIS --- With the indoor track and field season set to begin this weekend, the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) released its preseason poll on Tuesday afternoon. Voted on by the league's coaches, UNI was tabbed to finish third in the men's preseason poll with 77 points, while the Panther women were picked sixth with 84 points. Illinois State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the league's indoor championship for both the men and women. The 2023 MVC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago, Feb. 26-27, co-hosted by UIC and Valparaiso.
UNI men's basketball: Panthers face key non-conference test hosting Toledo
ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Kevin Lehman: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- A pair of reigning conference champions go head-to-head on Tuesday night as the defending MVC champion UNI Panthers host the reigning MAC champion Toledo Rockets at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the McLeod Center. The matchup marks the second of four consecutive home games for UNI, who plays five of its next six games on its home floor.
UNI women's basketball welcomes North Dakota State for its final home game of 2022
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers return home for their final home contest of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon. It will be an early start for UNI on Tuesday against the North Dakota State Bison as the Panthers hit the McLeod Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday's game is the first of two in the McLeod Center as both the UNI women and men play that evening. The Panthers will look to start a new winning streak against the Bison on Tuesday night after besting NDSU in Fargo last year, 76-63.
Panther wrestling hosts UNI Open this Saturday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI wrestling fans have the chance to see the next generation of Panther wrestlers at the UNI Open Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring a Toys for Tots donation, which can be left in the bins at the entrance of the UNI-Dome in exchange for a voucher for an upcoming UNI dual. Fans may enter through the northwest, southwest and south entrances.
Lauren Heinsch named to United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Third Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- UNI soccer had its first player since 2018 named to a United Soccer Coaches All-Regional team this year. Junior forward Lauren Heinsch was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Third Team for the 2022-23 school year. Heinsch was the only Panther named to the list but appeared with five other Missouri Valley Conference players.
