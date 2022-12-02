ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
SkySports

England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'

On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
SkySports

Eddie Jones: England head coach sacked just nine months before 2023 Rugby World Cup

Jones' exit, confirmed by the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday, comes following a dismal autumn series and leaves England searching for a successor for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which is just nine months away. The RFU said they would "conclude succession planning in the near future", with...
SkySports

Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'

Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports

Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone

Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports

England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan

A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
SkySports

Will Greenwood: Eddie Jones had lost the England fans | Steve Borthwick is long-term option

Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday after seven years in charge, and just nine months before England's opening 2023 Rugby World Cup clash in France. Speaking to Sky Sports, Greenwood backed the decision, saying "too many boxes were not ticked", adding he does not buy into the argument the decision comes too close to the World Cup.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?

Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
SkySports

Barcelona monitoring Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup performances - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely. Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club's mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League. The England camp are...

