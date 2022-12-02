Read full article on original website
SkySports
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'
On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
SkySports
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf ruled out of rest of England Test series through injury
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home Test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. Rauf made his Test debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi but suffered the injury during a fielding...
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England head coach sacked just nine months before 2023 Rugby World Cup
Jones' exit, confirmed by the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday, comes following a dismal autumn series and leaves England searching for a successor for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which is just nine months away. The RFU said they would "conclude succession planning in the near future", with...
SkySports
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
SkySports
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling returning to UK after break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final
Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after intruders broke into his family home. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
England's James Anderson praises 'incredible' Ben Stokes after 'best win I've been involved in'
James Anderson has heaped praise on "incredible" captain Ben Stokes after England's sensational Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The 74-run victory gave England just their third-ever Test triumph in Pakistan, and has already been labelled as one of the greatest wins in their history. Anderson took five wickets in...
SkySports
England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan
A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
SkySports
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
SkySports
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
SkySports
Gary Neville: England's Jude Bellingham looks like he can do everything | Roy Keane: He performs like a world-class midfielder
Gary Neville said England midfielder Jude Bellingham "looks like he can do everything" after another starring performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal. Sky Sports' Neville was glowing in his praise for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has started every game for England at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
SkySports
Will Greenwood: Eddie Jones had lost the England fans | Steve Borthwick is long-term option
Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday after seven years in charge, and just nine months before England's opening 2023 Rugby World Cup clash in France. Speaking to Sky Sports, Greenwood backed the decision, saying "too many boxes were not ticked", adding he does not buy into the argument the decision comes too close to the World Cup.
SkySports
Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach after Wayne Pivac sacking | Jamie Roberts: It's a huge shot in the arm
Gatland replaces his fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac as head coach, with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming Pivac's departure following their review of Wales' Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023...
SkySports
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?
Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
SkySports
Man Utd ready to make £50m swoop for Netherlands and PSV star Cody Gakpo in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United are ready to swoop in January to land Netherlands' World Cup star Cody Gakpo - and PSV are willing to sell for £50m. Julian Ward is looking at a top job in Europe after quitting as Liverpool's...
SkySports
Barcelona monitoring Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup performances - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely. Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club's mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League. The England camp are...
