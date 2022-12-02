Read full article on original website
Related
Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Salado celebrates 62nd annual Christmas Stroll
SALADO, Texas — Christmas is here and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. In the village of Salado, the first two weekends in December call for carriage rides, carols and festive fun. “It’s just such a fun event," Leslie Bracken, a first time Salado Stroll attendee, said. "And...
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
KWTX
Nonprofit to benefit after city of Killeen opens applications for youth groups to receive grant money
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen wants to make sure youth programs are not only well funded, but also fully functioning, and is providing grants up to $10,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that help area youth. Impossible Teen Center Founder Vantonio Fraley told KWTX he appreciates the initiative...
brady-today.com
McCulloch County Farm Bureau Attends Annual Convention, Wins Communications Award
The McCulloch County Farm Bureau board was well represented in Waco, TX this weekend (Dec. 2-4) at the Texas Farm Bureau 89th Annual Meeting. Board members in attendance were Dorman & Dixie Pitcox, Jeff & Melissa Kaspar, Mike & Phyllis Barbour, Dave & Peggy Edmiston, Max & Nancy Gordon, and Bobby & Terri Pearce.
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $199,000
NEW ON THE MARKET: This McGregor Springs Square condo has it all! Enjoy the convenience of an in-town location with all the benefits of patio living. This newer construction home was built in 2018 with an open concept floorplan and just over 1,000 square feet. The living, dining, and kitchen area are the perfect spot to host get-togethers through the coming months. The vaulted ceilings add real dimension, with a light and airy feeling to the square footage. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. Thick granite countertops with bullnose corners, a stainless steel appliance package, oversized cabinetry, white subway tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar are all standard here. Two spacious bedrooms, separate laundry room, and full bathroom are off the main living space. Bathroom boasts of: upgraded subway tile surround in tub/shower combo, granite countertops, undermounted sink, and floor-to-ceiling storage. Warm oak floors throughout the space with crisp neutral tile in wet areas. Crown-molding and trimwork throughout home, as well. Privacy fencing completely surrounds the backyard; a perfect spot to create an oasis as Texas dethaws! Common area amenities include a covered pavilion and sidewalks. 691 Park is a must-see. Call for a private showing today!
fox44news.com
Highway 6 changes in TxDOT Mall-to-Mall Project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project. Starting this Monday, traffic patterns...
Gatesville Messenger
Lucy Mae (Smith) Bryant June 25, 1942 – November 29, 2022
Lucy Mae Smith Bryant, age 80, of Gatesville, peacefully passed away at The Meadows Nursing Facility and met her Lord and Savior late Tuesday evening. Lucy was born in Winchester, Kentucky to Charles Ishmal and Ruth (Hall) Smith. She met Aljo Bryant and was married Feb. 17, 1965, settling in Texas in 1975. She and Aljo enjoyed camping, travel, music and especially their grandchildren. Lucy was a loving wife and mother who was beloved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
KWTX
Broken traffic lights at busy thruway in Belton continue to cause rush-hour delays as drivers anticipate repairs
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A busy intersection in Belton has gotten busier for about a week as congestion continues to back up after a crash damaged the signal controller cabinet and wiring underground. “It’s pretty extensive, and that’s why TxDOT’s contractor is working as quickly as possible to perform those...
KWTX
Kempner residents are upset after water bills show $70 base fee
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The average cost for a water bill in the state of Texas is $37, according to personal finance company Sofi. But some Central Texas residents are paying almost double that in base rate fees alone. Kempner resident Dave Herod’s most recent water bill was $101.35 and...
fox44news.com
Road work to cause closures on Interstate 14
CORYELL / BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Road work will cause some closures on Interstate 14 on Tuesday. Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two outside westbound Interstate 14 mainlanes, just past Bell Tower Drive. TxDOT says this closure will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
WacoTrib.com
Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing Teen
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
Comments / 0