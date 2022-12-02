Read full article on original website
Businesses urged to contact Reynoldsburg police after windows shot out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September. According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on […]
Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
Victim in North Linden homicide shot multiples times, autopsy shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old victim from a North Linden homicide in September was shot multiple times, an autopsy report shows. Lance Thompson, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center. Police say they found Thompson inside a […]
Arson investigators looking into car fires outside apartments in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arson investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire are looking into two car fires outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city. Police are also investigating reports of vandalism in that parking lot. Columbus police and Dublin police were called early Tuesday morning...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Man facing charges in 2 deaths walks out of Franklin County jail due to 'human error'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man charged with murder for a Columbus shooting and involuntary manslaughter for the overdose death of his 1-year-old son was let out of jail due to "human error," according to a Franklin County judge. David Johnson III was let out of Franklin County jail last...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Car Crash into House
Chillicothe – Police arrested a man who was found on Sugar Street stumbling to get away from crashing a car into a home. According to the Chillicothe police department on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 2 am, a Chillicothe officer was patrolling the area of Sugar street when he observed a male that was stumbling and very unsteady on his feet, he also had blood on his face. The officer stopped and questioned the man, while questioning the man dispatch informed the officer that he was the owner of a vehicle that just crashed into a home on Eastern Ave. When presenting this information to the suspect he became irate and had to be placed into the patrol car.
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
70-year-old Columbus woman reported missing found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 70-year-old Columbus woman who was reported missing Monday has been found safe. The Columbus Division of Police sent out an advisory Tuesday morning seeking help in locating Sheila Bailey. At the time, she was last seen outside Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus. Hours later,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
WTRF
Four Ohio suspects at large after stealing over $1,500 with store key and barcode trick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Four suspects are still at large after police said a store lost over $1,500.00 worth of products from theives that used a tool-and-scan trick, according to a report by WCMH. On November 20, at approximately 8:35 p.m., at the Meijer grocery store at 5050 N....
cwcolumbus.com
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in east Columbus after police find drugs, weapons inside home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arrested after the Whitehall Division of Police executed a search warrant and found drugs and weapons inside his east Columbus home on Thursday. Law enforcement executed the search warrant in the 300 block of South Ashburton Road, which stemmed from a drug...
Man arrested, charged with possession of drugs after Whitehall police execute search warrant
cwcolumbus.com
Car strikes man on motorized scooter in hit-and-run near Ohio State's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car struck a man on a motorized scooter at a crosswalk near Ohio State's campus and left the scene Sunday evening, police say. A witness reported the 20-year-old man was in the crosswalk while on a motorized scooter traveling southbound on the east side of North High Street and East 8th Avenue around 6:40 p.m., according to a traffic crash report.
Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
