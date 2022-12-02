ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victim in North Linden homicide shot multiples times, autopsy shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old victim from a North Linden homicide in September was shot multiple times, an autopsy report shows. Lance Thompson, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center. Police say they found Thompson inside a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Car Crash into House

Chillicothe – Police arrested a man who was found on Sugar Street stumbling to get away from crashing a car into a home. According to the Chillicothe police department on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 2 am, a Chillicothe officer was patrolling the area of Sugar street when he observed a male that was stumbling and very unsteady on his feet, he also had blood on his face. The officer stopped and questioned the man, while questioning the man dispatch informed the officer that he was the owner of a vehicle that just crashed into a home on Eastern Ave. When presenting this information to the suspect he became irate and had to be placed into the patrol car.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

70-year-old Columbus woman reported missing found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 70-year-old Columbus woman who was reported missing Monday has been found safe. The Columbus Division of Police sent out an advisory Tuesday morning seeking help in locating Sheila Bailey. At the time, she was last seen outside Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus. Hours later,...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Car strikes man on motorized scooter in hit-and-run near Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car struck a man on a motorized scooter at a crosswalk near Ohio State's campus and left the scene Sunday evening, police say. A witness reported the 20-year-old man was in the crosswalk while on a motorized scooter traveling southbound on the east side of North High Street and East 8th Avenue around 6:40 p.m., according to a traffic crash report.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

