Alameda, CA

KRON4 News

Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle has been arrested, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Christopher Middagh, 29 of Novato, was arrested on Sunday night following a reported vehicle collision on the 600 block of West Street. First responders from Petaluma PD […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

80-year-old Oakland man reported missing located safely

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man reported missing by Oakland police on Tuesday has been located, Oakland PD announced. Earlier, OPD had been asking for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Robert Shipp […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Revenge killing charges announced by Alameda County DA

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A father will be arraigned tomorrow in Alameda County, accused of killing a man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Louie Sixto Lopez was charged with the Friday murder of Reynaldo Cantu. Lopez blamed Cantu’s son for the […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man dies after being ejected from overturned car

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 pounds of fentanyl seized from Richmond home; 2 arrested

RICHMOND – Two Richmond residents were arrested last week on suspicion of selling fentanyl in Marin County after authorities seized more than 4 pounds of the narcotic, described as "enough to kill over 1 million people."When Hector David Rodriguez, 22, and Brenis Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26, were taken into custody on Friday, their 10-month-old daughter was at the home. The child was turned over to a relative, Marin County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Brenton  Schneider said..The investigation lasted several months and led detectives to Rodriguez, who was suspected of selling selling narcotics in Marin County and other locations around the Bay Area. During the investigation, Rodriguez allegedly sold more than a half-pound of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.On Friday, detectives arrested both Rodriguez and Maldonado at their home on Florida Avenue in Richmond. Authorities seized more than 4 pounds of suspected fentanyl in bulk and also packaged for sales and about $15,000 cash."The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation is enough to kill over 1,000,000 people according to the Drug Enforcement Administration," the sheriff's department said.Rodriguez and Maldonado were booked into the Marin County Jail on the suspicion of crimes that include narcotics, conspiracy and child endangerment.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

