Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) -- One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Man killed in shooting near South Prescott Park in Oakland Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died following a shooting early Saturday morning in West Oakland near South Prescott Park, police said. Shots were fired just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Peralta Street, which is next to the main post office in Oakland. Police dispatchers received a report of a person […]
Investigation into Serramonte Center crash still ongoing
Friday, and today the transportation agency issued an update on the incident.
Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle has been arrested, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Christopher Middagh, 29 of Novato, was arrested on Sunday night following a reported vehicle collision on the 600 block of West Street. First responders from Petaluma PD […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 880., just north of Broadway at about 1:05 a.m.
80-year-old Oakland man reported missing located safely
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man reported missing by Oakland police on Tuesday has been located, Oakland PD announced. Earlier, OPD had been asking for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Robert Shipp […]
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
Revenge killing charges announced by Alameda County DA
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A father will be arraigned tomorrow in Alameda County, accused of killing a man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Louie Sixto Lopez was charged with the Friday murder of Reynaldo Cantu. Lopez blamed Cantu’s son for the […]
Antioch man dies after being ejected from overturned car
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect charged in killing of beloved Newark father, prosecutors say, was case of 'revenge killing'
NEWARK, Calif. - Murder charges have been filed against a man accused in what prosecutors called an act of revenge, stemming from the death of the suspect's 16-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, the Alameda County district attorney announced the charges against 52-year-old Louie Sixto Lopez in the shooting death of 40-year-old...
CHP: Man found wandering on I-580 with a gun had $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle
A man found wandering through lanes of traffic with a gun last Tuesday was allegedly discovered to have thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was […]
Oakland man accused of being involved in homicide sought by police
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was found […]
KTVU FOX 2
VIDEO: SamTrans bus seen jumping curb, crashing into parked cars in lot
New video shows a SamTrans bus that crashed into 16 parked cars last week at the Serramonte Center's parking lot in Daly City. All four people who were hospitalized have now been released.
4 pounds of fentanyl seized from Richmond home; 2 arrested
RICHMOND – Two Richmond residents were arrested last week on suspicion of selling fentanyl in Marin County after authorities seized more than 4 pounds of the narcotic, described as "enough to kill over 1 million people."When Hector David Rodriguez, 22, and Brenis Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26, were taken into custody on Friday, their 10-month-old daughter was at the home. The child was turned over to a relative, Marin County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Brenton Schneider said..The investigation lasted several months and led detectives to Rodriguez, who was suspected of selling selling narcotics in Marin County and other locations around the Bay Area. During the investigation, Rodriguez allegedly sold more than a half-pound of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.On Friday, detectives arrested both Rodriguez and Maldonado at their home on Florida Avenue in Richmond. Authorities seized more than 4 pounds of suspected fentanyl in bulk and also packaged for sales and about $15,000 cash."The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation is enough to kill over 1,000,000 people according to the Drug Enforcement Administration," the sheriff's department said.Rodriguez and Maldonado were booked into the Marin County Jail on the suspicion of crimes that include narcotics, conspiracy and child endangerment.
Over 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in Marin County drug bust
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A narcotics investigation launched by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two and the seizure of over four pounds of fentanyl, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Hector David Rodriguz, 22 of Richmond, and Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26 of Richmond, were arrested in […]
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
