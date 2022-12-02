Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 5, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5, 2022!. The Bloodline walked out to start the show. We saw a backstage promo by The Bloodline where they said they don’t care who is in their way. Matt Riddle rode past them on a scooter. Solo Sikoa attacked Elias from behind before the rest of The Bloodline jumped in to take him out.
Results From WWE Live Event In Rochester, NY: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma defeated Xia Li. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (Mia Yim...
Who Will Win the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring? & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
AEW Star Reacts To Comments About William Regal’s Advice Not Being Appreciated In The Promotion
William Regal is expected to make his return to WWE following a short run with AEW. As noted, Regal is finalizing a WWE deal with the expectation that he will officially start with the company after the New Year in a backstage role. Regal was written off storylines last week...
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
Jey Uso Pays Tribute To Umaga On 13-Year Anniversary Of His Death
Jey Uso has paid tribute to the late Umaga, 13 years after the death of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Umaga, real name Eddie Fatu, died in December 2009 after suffering two heart attacks brought on by acute toxicity of multiple substances. Taking to social media, Jey reflected on the...
ROH Honor Club Returns + New Names Added To WrestleCon 2023
On the heels of Ring of Honor revamping its website, the company has also restored its streaming service, Honor Club. Included on the platform are ROH pay-per-views going as far back as 2002, as well as past episodes of the ROH television show. ROH has not yet made an official...
Former AEW & MLW Stars Take Part In WWE Tryout At Performance Center
WWE is holding a tryout today at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and two names participating in it have been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports Kylie Rae and K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout. Rae has been wrestling for six years, where she has spent time in All Elite...
Kevin Owens Reveals He Spoke To Cody Rhodes Before Survivor Series Dusty Rhodes Tribute
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently appeared on an episode of “After The Bell” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Owens discussed his tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes at Survivor Series, competing in a historic WarGames match, and more. You can check out...
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals His Hopes For The ROH World Title Moving Forward
Prior to Claudio Castagnoli’s match with Chris Jericho for the latter’s Ring of Honor World Championship at Saturday afternoon’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Castagnoli sat down with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News to discuss his desire to see the ROH World Title being used to “showcase” younger talent going forward. He said,
Kurt Angle Discusses Pacman Jones Working With TNA Wrestling, Brock Lesnar
During the latest edition of “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his time in TNA Wrestling, including whether he had any frustrations with creative near the end of his tenure with the company. Additionally, Angle commented on what it was like working...
Mustafa Ali Cuts Passionate Promo About His Desire To Become US Champion
Mustafa Ali has been chasing the United States Championship on RAW, but he continues to come up short. He couldn’t overcome Bobby Lashley. He couldn’t get a shot at Seth Rollins. Now, Austin Theory is holding the title. So why does Ali keep pursuing the title that continues to elude him? On Monday, he cut a passionate promo explaining what the U.S. championship means to him, and why he continues to chase it.
Colt Cabana Reveals How To Handle ‘Bad Apples’ & ‘Rotten’ People In Wrestling Locker Rooms
Colt Cabana has worked in a number of locker rooms throughout his long tenure in the wrestling business and he’s seen a lot of problem children. Speaking on the “Work of Wrestling Podcast,” the AEW wrestler commented on how some of the “bad apples” are handled among the boys and girls backstage, and more.
Claudio Castagnoli Suggests Group Meeting In Wake Of Recent William Regal Rumors
Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by the Dallas Morning News to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Castagnoli discussed William Regal’s status with the Blackpool Combat Club in wake of the rumors about his AEW departure, what he’s learned from Regal, and more. You...
Impact Wrestling Star To Get Name Change, Impact Wrestling 2023 Live Event Schedule
You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling live event schedule for the first quarter of 2023 below:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 –...
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE
A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
Keith Lee Discusses Dealing With Heart Inflammation After Battling COVID-19
During a recent appearance on the “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler Keith Lee commented on the medical issues he dealt with last year. For those unaware, Lee previously announced that he suffered from heart inflammation after battling COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the...
Chris Jericho Reveals What Led Him To Leave WCW
During the latest edition of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho spoke with his former agent, Barry Bloom, about his contract negotiations with WCW and why the offer wasn’t very tempting. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Jericho on WCW’s...
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
