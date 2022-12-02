Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
WSMV
Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
VIDEO: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at Tennessee mall
Dramatic moments during holiday shopping at the Cool Springs Galleria were caught on camera as Franklin police confronted suspects armed with sledgehammers who were smashing glass cases as employees and customers looked on.
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria
Quick action from an alert employee helped undercover officers promptly respond to a robbery-in-progress at a Cool Springs store Saturday night.
WSMV
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Merchandise From Gallatin Kroger
On November 24, 2022, the individual pictured shoplifted merchandise from Kroger at 845 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. The subject has a distinct tattoo on her left arm. After the incident, the subject then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. If you have any information regarding this individual, or...
Man attacked by coworker with box cutter hospitalized
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a coworker with a box cutter at a Nashville business Friday.
Convicted felon charged after shooting, killing leashed dog in Nashville backyard
A convicted felon is facing additional felony charges after police say he shot and killed a dog at a Nashville home.
Man charged with attacking victim during robbery in Nashville
A man faces a felony robbery charge after someone was attacked in Nashville.
Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody
A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.
fox17.com
Man arrested for death of 2-year-old child at Putnam County home
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A man was charged for death of a 2-year-old child who died in the hospital after suffering from blunt force trauma related injuries. On May 4, a Putnam County detective responded to a call at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding a child who was found unconscious, Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) reported.
Known shoplifter charged with stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from Opry Mills Mall
A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
wgnsradio.com
Felony Lane Gang Participant Sentenced To Federal Prison
More news on the Felony Lane Gang, which is a gang that has been mentioned in past media releases by the Murfreesboro Police Department. The most recent report from the MPD involved a woman who allegedly used a stolen I-D to cash a check at Wilson Bank & Trust in Murfreesboro… a check that was reportedly stolen.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway and Pembroke Road at around 11 a.m. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies, a woman was traveling north when a car cut her off, and in an effort to avoid the other car, she crashed into the guardrail.
Maury County deputy struck, injured while responding to crash
A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room Tuesday morning after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene.
WSMV
Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
WKRN
Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch
The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex. Fire investigation underway at apartment complex …. The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex. 4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at CoolSprings …
17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe
Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was later found safe, they said.
Comments / 1