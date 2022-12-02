ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case

(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
Man arrested for death of 2-year-old child at Putnam County home

PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A man was charged for death of a 2-year-old child who died in the hospital after suffering from blunt force trauma related injuries. On May 4, a Putnam County detective responded to a call at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding a child who was found unconscious, Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) reported.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
Felony Lane Gang Participant Sentenced To Federal Prison

More news on the Felony Lane Gang, which is a gang that has been mentioned in past media releases by the Murfreesboro Police Department. The most recent report from the MPD involved a woman who allegedly used a stolen I-D to cash a check at Wilson Bank & Trust in Murfreesboro… a check that was reportedly stolen.
Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch

The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex. Fire investigation underway at apartment complex …. The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex. 4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at CoolSprings …
