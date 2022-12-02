Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE:...
delawarepublic.org
‘Play is powerful’: Early childhood educators in Maryland, New Mexico win teacher of the year ho
Early childhood educators rarely get the spotlight typically saved for K-12 teachers. But that’s starting to change, as two states have recently awarded teachers of young children top honors. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore pictured with her student Kiara. (Courtesy of Berol Dewdney) Berol Dewdney, a PreK teacher at the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware receives $11 million in public health grant funding
The Centers for Disease Control awards Delaware $11 million in to bolster the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. Gov. John Carney and the state’s Congressional delegation lauded the funding as a way for the state to retain and recruit more public health workers. The funding will allow...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
delawarepublic.org
Experts say to mask-up for the holidays, tridemic escalating
COVID-19 cases are making their expected rise as people start to gather for the holidays. This year, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are thrown into the mix, creating a tripledemic, leading experts to encourage mask wearing once again. The week of Thanksgiving, Delaware reported 863 new cases of flu, bringing...
Comments / 0