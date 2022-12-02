Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The buyer who has offered $21.5 million to buy the former 220-acre Laconia State School property and develop it into a massive housing and entertainment village has never developed such a large property. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)
WCAX
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch
One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list as most of us do, especially when it highlights New England. I mean let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. And each New England state feels a bit different which adds to the variety.
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
tnhdigital.com
Shutting down the last large coal plant in New England:
It was a freezing winter morning on the grounds of the large coal plant in Bow New Hampshire, where Leif Taranta found themself facing a daring task: climbing the several hundred-foot smokestack. The day was frigid, but the heat emitting from the coal plant was hotter than the surrounding area,...
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
ibrattleboro.com
Saying Good-bye to McNeill’s
One of our favorite places to hang out when we first moved to Brattleboro was McNeill’s on Eliot Street. Having moved up from Boston/Cambridge, home of many gritty, grubby Irish-style pubs that were not then or ever going to be fern bars (remember those?), we were happy to grab a pint at Brattleboro’s equivalent spot whenever we had a free evening. Although many of our new Brattleboro compatriots seemed to prefer fern bars, we never found the clean scene that inspiring. Despite pressure to transfer our allegiance to places shiny and new, we continued to frequent McNeill’s, where an affordable pint was always available and the ambience was right.
Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands
Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, said its lawsuit against the state will move forward while state officials begin a rulemaking process. Read the story on VTDigger here: Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands.
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX
Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition was underway Monday at a brewery in Brattleboro where a fire left one man dead. Firefighters say the body of Ray McNeill was located inside the building after the flames were brought under control Friday night. McNeill was the founder and owner of McNeill’s Brewery,...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WNYT
Police looking for suspect of home break-in
State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
WMUR.com
Investigators believe they know likely cause of Claremont house fire
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Investigators said that a house fire in Claremont was likely started by smoking materials on the porch of the home. Crews responded to a fire on Sullivan Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Saint Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a 64-year-old man from Saint Johnsbury is facing charges following an incident that took place back in November. The Vermont State Police were contacted regarding an assault that happened on November 26 on Mountain View Drive in Saint Johnsbury. Police allege that Michael Page...
Beer Nut: A eulogy for brewing legend Ray McNeill
It’s 2:07 AM on Dec. 3 as I write this. I have just confirmed some of the worst news I’ve ever heard in the beer world. I certainly can’t claim to have been a close friend of Ray’s. But over the past decade or so, I got to know him quite well and marveled at his incredible acumen about all things brewing. In fact, he was erudite about so much more than brewing. I don’t throw the word “polymath” around casually, but Ray certainly seemed to fit the definition.
