California State

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
What Really Happened At 'The Texas Killing Fields'? The True Story Behind The New Netflix Docuseries

Just when you thought the long string of Netflix true-crime docs was slowing down, the streamer dropped another riveting mystery that you're definitely going to want to watch. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, a three-part docuseries featuring 50-minute episodes, tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. And this new series also marks the third installment of previously released shows, The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.
Meet Kate Winslet's Three Kids — Including One Making Waves in Hollywood

Actress Kate Winslet is considered to be one of the most successful British talents in Hollywood. The 47-year-old won over the hearts of many with her portrayal of Rose Dawson in 1997’s Titanic. From there, Kate has gone on to lead a blossoming career and has even won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her work as Hannah Schmitz in 2008’s The Reader.
A Man Called Otto - Official Trailer 2

Watch the latest trailer for upcoming drama/comedy movie, A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Based on the New York Times bestseller 'A Man Called Ove', the film focuses on Otto Anderson, a grumpy man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a young family moves in next door, and he meets Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading the pair to build an unlikely friendship.
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker

Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.
‘The White Lotus’ Keeps Doing Jennifer Coolidge So Dirty

Everyone is suffering from end-of-trip blues in The White Lotus. But better to go out with a bang than with a whimper, right? While the Di Grasso boys’ trip becomes a spit sisters soiree (and the rest of us wait for a Laura Dern cameo), the Harper/Ethan/Cameron/Daphne foursome’s cheating scandal becomes more complicated. And then there’s poor Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who’s starting to realize she’s in danger. How many of The White Lotus cast will be held hostage in a villa this season?
Need More Murder In Your Life? 15 True Crime Books for Fans of All Things Macabre

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Let’s be honest, we all have a morbid curiosity when it comes to famous murders. The non-fiction genre has been around for centuries, first appearing on the scene way back in the 1600s, but the narrative style of true crime really took off in the 1960s with Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood. Since then, books that examine actual crimes (most popularly, homicide cases) have become an enduring genre in the entertainment world. We are currently in the golden age of true crime...
The Holiday Sequel Is Reportedly In The Works

Since its 2006 release, Nancy Meyers' The Holiday has become staple festive viewing. With a stellar cast comprised of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law, the modern Christmas classic centres on two unlucky-in-love women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who swap houses during the holiday season in an attempt to escape their heartbreak back home. Now, almost 17 years later, a follow-up to the original film is reportedly in the works, but will there be a The Holiday sequel?

