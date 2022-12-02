Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Kirstie Alley's Death Sparks Debate About Scientology's Views on Cancer
Following Alley's death from cancer at 71, a discussion was sparked about how the screen star's Scientology status may have affected her condition.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Scary and Real! 20 True Crime Stories That Would Be Great Movies
It’s no secret that our culture has an obsession with all things true crime. Any time a new true crime documentary or docuseries premieres on Netflix, HBO Max or any other streamer, it becomes the topic of watercooler conversations for weeks. But one has to wonder, how many true crime stories out there would make great movies?
Steven Tyler Not Well Enough to Perform Las Vegas Show, Aerosmith Issue Statement
This past Friday (Dec. 2), Aerosmith were forced to cancel their show at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness suffered by 74-year-old frontman Steven Tyler. The performance would’ve been a part of the band’s ongoing 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” residency (which...
Women's Health
What Really Happened At 'The Texas Killing Fields'? The True Story Behind The New Netflix Docuseries
Just when you thought the long string of Netflix true-crime docs was slowing down, the streamer dropped another riveting mystery that you're definitely going to want to watch. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, a three-part docuseries featuring 50-minute episodes, tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. And this new series also marks the third installment of previously released shows, The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.
Hallmark Channel and Great American Media’s Biggest Stars’ Current Status With Their Network
Feel-good films for all! After decades of being the ruler of holiday movies, Hallmark Channel found itself competing for Christmas viewership at the hands of Great American Media. When former CEO of Hallmark Media (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC Media, originally Great American Country, in June 2021, the landscape of cheerful seasonal […]
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Meet Kate Winslet's Three Kids — Including One Making Waves in Hollywood
Actress Kate Winslet is considered to be one of the most successful British talents in Hollywood. The 47-year-old won over the hearts of many with her portrayal of Rose Dawson in 1997’s Titanic. From there, Kate has gone on to lead a blossoming career and has even won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her work as Hannah Schmitz in 2008’s The Reader.
Bill Mumy Claims Alfred Hitchcock Is ‘The Monster Of The Story’ In Memoir
In his memoir, Danger, Will Robinson: The Full Mumy, former child star Bill Mumy tells all about his rise to stardom and his relationship with other big names in the industry. Mumy worked with top filmmakers in Hollywood, including the late director, Alfred Hitchcock, when he was only seven years old.
David Archuleta addresses fans who walked out of his Christmas show
The "American Idol" alum said he is "choosing not to hide" anymore.
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix True Crime Docuseries
Here are a few things to keep in mind before you start the latest Netflix true crime docuseries.
IGN
A Man Called Otto - Official Trailer 2
Watch the latest trailer for upcoming drama/comedy movie, A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Based on the New York Times bestseller 'A Man Called Ove', the film focuses on Otto Anderson, a grumpy man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a young family moves in next door, and he meets Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading the pair to build an unlikely friendship.
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker
Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.
Daily Beast
‘The White Lotus’ Keeps Doing Jennifer Coolidge So Dirty
Everyone is suffering from end-of-trip blues in The White Lotus. But better to go out with a bang than with a whimper, right? While the Di Grasso boys’ trip becomes a spit sisters soiree (and the rest of us wait for a Laura Dern cameo), the Harper/Ethan/Cameron/Daphne foursome’s cheating scandal becomes more complicated. And then there’s poor Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who’s starting to realize she’s in danger. How many of The White Lotus cast will be held hostage in a villa this season?
Need More Murder In Your Life? 15 True Crime Books for Fans of All Things Macabre
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Let’s be honest, we all have a morbid curiosity when it comes to famous murders. The non-fiction genre has been around for centuries, first appearing on the scene way back in the 1600s, but the narrative style of true crime really took off in the 1960s with Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood. Since then, books that examine actual crimes (most popularly, homicide cases) have become an enduring genre in the entertainment world. We are currently in the golden age of true crime...
Bustle
The Holiday Sequel Is Reportedly In The Works
Since its 2006 release, Nancy Meyers' The Holiday has become staple festive viewing. With a stellar cast comprised of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law, the modern Christmas classic centres on two unlucky-in-love women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who swap houses during the holiday season in an attempt to escape their heartbreak back home. Now, almost 17 years later, a follow-up to the original film is reportedly in the works, but will there be a The Holiday sequel?
Comments / 0