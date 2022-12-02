with any quitting smoking you have to REALLY want to quit...5 of us went to a hypnotist to quit...I'm the only one that still is not smoking...25 years
This article is spam..... No different than any other article. The original Chantix worked, But it causes cancer so they refuse to prescribe it any longer... Imagine that. I guess Phillip Morris got into someone's purse. Fight the system. Refuse to pay their taxes get pissed KEEP YOUR MONEY and YOUR LIFE. I'm a smoker of almost 45 years. I'm 52. Until the cigarette companies are charged or forced to remove the addictive chemicals they knowingly and willfully put on them it's only going to get worse. patches don't work, they make cravings worse and the gum and vapes are just as addictive. The withdrawal is worse for me than coming off alcohol. I compel the author of this article to try again... GIVE US WHAT YOUR ARTICLE PROMISED. REAL SOLUTIONS.
ok I hear you, but I'm not quitting. I applaud all those who have, sincerely. Me...trust me everyone's life would be in jeopardy if I did.
