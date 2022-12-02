Read full article on original website
Man sentenced in 2020 shooting that injured Vicksburg police officer and security guard
A suspect accused of the 2020 shooting of an off-duty Vicksburg police officer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Nov. 30. Jaqwon Allen was arrested in December 2020 for a double shooting on Pearl Street in downtown Jackson. Off-duty Vicksburg Police Investigator Eddie Colbert was struck in the face by a stray bullet during the incident. A security guard, Eric Williams, was also shot numerous times. Both were left in critical condition.
15-year-old Robert Height is missing
15-year-old Robert Height out of Warren County is missing. Height was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at his home. If anyone is aware of his whereabouts please call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.
Domestic incident leads to serious injuries
A domestic incident leads to serious injuries late Saturday night. Here is Sheriff Pace in an exclusive video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News:. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells the Vicksburg Daily News, “At about 11:15 this evening, Vicksburg Warren 911 dispatched deputies to the River Region emergency department. There we found a 27-year-old male that had a pretty serious injury to his arm that appeared to be inflicted from a knife. We’ve taken into custody a 25-year-old female, right now she’s being detained at the Sheriff’s Office. This appeared to be a domestic that occurred in the 500 block of Heartwood during which the victim was stabbed. The individual that we have detained right now has not been officially charged, she is detained. This is the early stages of this investigation. Lt. Stacy Rolison is the lead investigator and we will have more details later tonight or early in the morning.”
Early morning rollover has one airlifted to Jackson
On Sunday at 1:30 a.m. a truck left the roadway, rolled, and caused serious injuries as one person was airlifted to Jackson area hospitals. The grey truck appeared to have been traveling west on Gibson and failed to successfully turn north on Halls Ferry. The vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and seriously injured one person in the vehicle. The passenger was also injured. There is no word on the passenger’s condition but they were observed at the scene moving about and talking with first responders.
This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953
In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
Feds take over Jackson water after failures at the local and state level
Tate Reeves, during his nearly 19 years in elective office, has subscribed to the theory that a good defense is best achieved through a bold offense. His default setting is offense. On the day last week that an order was made public detailing the takeover by the U.S. Department of...
Breakfast with Santa happening Dec. 10
The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and VenuWorks of Vicksburg are proud to present the 21st Annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. This year’s premier event will surely delight the whole family with activities that include a visit and photo with Santa, crafts, door prizes galore, a McDonald’s breakfast and much more! In addition, Junior Auxiliary will present Safety Town where local agencies will be available for kids to learn about basic safety practices and where to go when help is needed. Santa will be giving away his bag of toys and electronics ($1,000 value) to the lucky winner of the raffle. Tickets/space is limited. Breakfast tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. They can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or the Vicksburg Convention Center box office. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
Here comes Santa Claus, free movie and prizes
Starting Friday, Santa will be visiting the Vicksburg Mall, located at 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., to hear your Christmas wishes. Santa will be visiting the mall on the following dates and times:. Friday, Dec. 9 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 – noon to 4 p.m....
