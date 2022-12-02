Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
(CNN) -- Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?"
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing.
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
FDA issues warning that 2 popular dietary supplements may be useless because they don't contain the advertised amount of vitamins
Mason Vitamins, sold at Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only, is telling consumers to discard of the two recalled supplements.
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
How effective is the flu shot this year?
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Healthline
Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
