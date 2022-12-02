ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
2minutemedicine.com

Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients

1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
MedicalXpress

Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction

Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Healthline

Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?

The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...

