Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hockley County (Hockley County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Hockley County on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and Chickadee Road in the Arnett community at around 11 a.m.
LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th. A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property. LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m....
Lubbock police: man threatens employee during beer theft
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raul Constancio, 50, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated robbery after being accused of stealing two 12-packs of beer from a gas station on 4th and Avenue Q and threatening a gas station employee with a knife. According to the report, Constancio...
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi
HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on FM 1585 just before 11:30 a.m. DPS officials stated it appeared a semi pulled out in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, causing the truck to crash into the semi.
Woman arrested, accused of dragging someone with moving vehicle
Brittany Ann Webb, 30, was arrested early Monday morning and charged by Lubbock Police with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Fatal Crash in Gaines County leaves one dead
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to authorities, 67-year old Lousie Salinas of Tahoka, TX died in a car crash around 2:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Gaines County. Salinas's 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on CR 206 when a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon was traveling north on SH-214.
Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
Seagraves official arrested: Invasive Visual Recording
The FBI and other law enforcement searched the home of Joshua Goen, Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Tuesday morning. He was charged with Invasive Visual Recording,
People in Lubbock With Loud Cars…Do Y’all Think You’re Cool?
Does it make you feel good going 50 miles an hour in your sports car down a residential road? Does it scratch some itch for you?. I'm sure this didn't need specifying, but loud cars irritate me. Actually, loud noises in general irritate me. However, there are times where loud noises are necessary and even welcome, like a concert. I expect it to be loud there. I do not expect it to be loud while I'm sitting in my living room.
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
Multiple arrests after pursuit, shots fired
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Levelland Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested two individuals related to a vehicle pursuit, and aggravated assault offenses. According to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, sherif’s deputies responded to a vehicle...
Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting his uncle with a hammer causing serious injuries. Mikel Flores, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. On Nov. 8, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment near 31st Street and Ave....
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
A Week Long FBI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Superintendent
A local area superintendent has been arrested following a week long FBI investigation. On November 22nd Seagraves High School Principal, Daylan Sellers, was notified of an investigation by local law enforcement into a school employee and an emergency local school board meeting was held. It was agreed by the school board that Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Joshua Goen, was to be placed on a paid administrative leave.
Cause of East Lubbock house fire was criminal, LFR reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said the cause of a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon was classified as criminal. According to LFR, someone was in the home that firefighters pulled out through a bedroom window. LFR said one person […]
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
