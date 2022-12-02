Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Related
Arkansas debuts in Top 25 of NET rankings
Arkansas basketball made its debut at No. 25 in the first release of the all-important NET rankings that were unveiled on Monday. Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks are off to a strong 7-1 start to the 2022-23 campaign. "The NET changes drastically once we...
The Biggest Play Drew Sanders Made for the Razorbacks All Season Happened Today
Departure to NFL provided Pittman key needed to grow Arkansas into SEC contender
Florida transfer Joshua Braun commits to Arkansas
Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Braun, 6-6, 345, made his decision during an official visit with the Hogs, becoming their first transfer commitment for the current cycle. Braun chose the Razorbacks over Penn State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Duke, Western Michigan, UCF and...
San Jose State University Spartans
CEFCU Partners with SJSU on The Road to Boise
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State Athletics and Playfly Sports announced today that CEFCU was named the presenting partner of the postseason "Road to Boise" as the Spartans head to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to take on Eastern Michigan on Dec. 20 at 12:30 p.m. (PT) on ESPN.
KARK
Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Signs Leading Up to Ketron Jackson Jr. Becoming Hogs’ Biggest Transfer Surprise So Far
FAYETTEVILLE — The transfer portal officially opened up Monday and most of the action involving Arkansas football was expected, but it did get hit with a late surprise around dinner time. Shortly after 6 p.m., multiple reports surfaced that wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. had entered the portal. The...
bestofarkansassports.com
Clint Stoerner Hits Nail on the Head by Leveling with Pittman about Win Total Expectations
Another Arkansas football season has come and gone, other than a to-be-determined, sub-tier bowl game played before New Year’s Day. And for the most part, the fan base is a tad restless and disappointed in the 6-6 finish after last season’s pretty remarkable nine-win campaign. In 2021, the...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is staying close to home to play his college ball. The Purple Dogs' standout announced Monday on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. When...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Heading to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on ESPN
San José State (7-4, 5-3 MW) has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 MAC) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:30 p.m. (PT), announced on ESPN this morning. The game will be nationally-televised on ESPN and will be the second matchup against EMU in a bowl game. This will be the first-ever trip to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the Spartans, and 12th overall bowl game appearance, tallying a record of 7-4. "We are very excited about accepting an invitation to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, and it being one of the more iconic bowl games," said Director of Athletics Jeff Konya. "This is the second bowl game for our program over the last three years, which has only happened one other time in the history of our program. Congrats to the team and the coaching staff for all their hard work this season and we look forward to seeing all the SJSU fans, alumni and family at the Blue Turf on Dec. 20. Special thanks to Danielle Brazil, the Bowl organizer, and the respective bowl committee for providing the Spartans this opportunity."
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-4-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Arkansas’ Bowl selection, potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with, and all the portal rumors.
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 0