San José State (7-4, 5-3 MW) has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 MAC) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:30 p.m. (PT), announced on ESPN this morning. The game will be nationally-televised on ESPN and will be the second matchup against EMU in a bowl game. This will be the first-ever trip to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the Spartans, and 12th overall bowl game appearance, tallying a record of 7-4. "We are very excited about accepting an invitation to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, and it being one of the more iconic bowl games," said Director of Athletics Jeff Konya. "This is the second bowl game for our program over the last three years, which has only happened one other time in the history of our program. Congrats to the team and the coaching staff for all their hard work this season and we look forward to seeing all the SJSU fans, alumni and family at the Blue Turf on Dec. 20. Special thanks to Danielle Brazil, the Bowl organizer, and the respective bowl committee for providing the Spartans this opportunity."

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO