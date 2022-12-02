After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2022 : ITUB, BBD, VALE, ABEV, AMZN, AAPL, QQQ, GOOGL, GRAB, CMCSA, F, T

Read full article on original website
After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2022 : FERG, AMZN, SMMT, AAPL, STOR, GOOGL, CSCO, ROSS, QQQ, PSPC, EOCW, BFAC
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.41 to 11,540.28. The total After hours volume is currently 72,459,419 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Ferguson plc (FERG) is -0.17 at $121.91, with 3,875,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current...
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Why Starbucks (SBUX) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service, which provides daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter, makes these more manageable goals. All of the features can help you identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Should Value Investors Buy Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Comcast Stock Gets Upgrade Even Though Analyst Is “Bearish on NBCU”
Comcast has earned an upgrade from Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, who raised his stock rating from “underweight” to “equal weight” Monday despite a bearish outlook on the cable, media and tech giant’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal. He also raised his stock price target on the company, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, by $8 to $38. “We’re less negative on Comcast’s cable outlook with slower earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth, but also clearer capital expenditures (capex),” he explained. “We’re more negative on NBCU and below Street on free cash flow. Net/net we now think Comcast is...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
These blue chip stocks should generate steady passive income for decades.
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Textron, Charter, Estee Lauder, Signet and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Textron – Shares of Textron jumped 5.25% after the company won a U.S. Army contract that could be worth $70 billion to provide next-generation helicopters. Charter Communications – Charter Communications fell 4.29% after analysts at Citi added a negative catalyst...
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
Should Value Investors Buy Hancock Whitney (HWC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
