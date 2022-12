Heading into Sunday’s NCAA Championship matchup with the No. 2 Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif., the Trojans had all the momentum. Thursday’s quarterfinal game was not close — the No. 1 USC Trojans handily defeated the No. 9 Princeton Tigers 11-8. Following some excellent second-half defense, the Trojans rode senior driver Marcus Longton’s four goals to a victory and a showdown with the crosstown No. 3 UCLA Bruins in the semifinals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO