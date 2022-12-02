ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale

The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
Popculture

Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim

Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.
The Independent

Meghan Markle takes second private jet in a week to collect award with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle travelled by private jet for the second time in a week after flying to New York for an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, was photographed by Page Six on Monday being greeted by friends on the runway.Sources told The Independent that the duke and duchess travelled on a plane that was already going from California to New York for the event.The Sussexes are attending The Ripple of Hope gala on Tuesday evening, where they will receive a human rights award. It is expected that the couple will make...
DoYouRemember?

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
Newsweek

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Human Rights Award Is Angering Commentators

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pick up a prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award for fighting racial injustice but the move has sparked criticism. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Other recipients include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and, posthumously, basketball player and civil rights icon Bill Russell, among others.
New York Post

‘It’s about race’: Prince Harry says there’s a ‘war against Meghan’ with ‘planted’ stories

It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The “Harry & Meghan” trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist. “It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” another voice comments. Back in 2020, the duo decided to leave the British royal family...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
The Independent

Graham Norton skewers Prince William’s godmother over racism scandal

Graham Norton took aim at the royal family during the opening of his eponymous chat show on Friday (2 December).Starting as he always does with some topical jokes, Norton showed the audience a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton attending a recent basketball match in Boston, USA.“I couldn’t be more thrilled and fascinated if I were Prince William looking at a basketball,” Norton said in front of the photo, which showed William looking perplexed at the ball.“Has he never seen one before?” He asked incredulously. “It’s like his godmother talking to a Black person.”Norton was mocking the recent...
petapixel.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Broke Rules Taking Private Photographer into Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke royal protocol by bringing a private photographer into Buckingham Palace without getting permission from the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry have been accused of sneaking a photographer into the royal residence after an unauthorized image of the couple of them in Buckingham Palace was featured in the trailer for their new Netflix show.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.

