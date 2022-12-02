Meghan Markle travelled by private jet for the second time in a week after flying to New York for an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, was photographed by Page Six on Monday being greeted by friends on the runway.Sources told The Independent that the duke and duchess travelled on a plane that was already going from California to New York for the event.The Sussexes are attending The Ripple of Hope gala on Tuesday evening, where they will receive a human rights award. It is expected that the couple will make...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO