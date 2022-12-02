Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone
LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
Jackson zoners approve contractors’ warehouses off South Hope Chapel Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have granted preliminary and final site plan approval to an applicant that proposed the construction of four buildings for contractor warehouse uses. The application of Earle Investments, LLC, was heard by the board on Nov. 16. The applicant...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Learning to be full-fledged citizens after life in prison
A unique reentry program meets incarcerated individuals at the prison gate and teaches them how to find a job, a place to live — and dresses them for success at crucial interviews. Inside a mostly empty Ocean County courtroom on a summer night in 1988, 17-year-old Maurice Romero sat...
'Crazy Rescue Ladies': 180 Animals Saved From Deplorable Conditions Of Jersey Shore Home
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media have been charged after authorities found nearly 180 dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions in their Jersey Shore puppy mill last week police said.Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 — who call themselves the "Crazy Resc…
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch
Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Animal Shelter Seeking Coats, Sweaters to Keep Dogs From Brick ‘Puppy Mill’ Warm
The Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, where many of the 180 dogs and cats that were rescued from a home in Brick Saturday were taken, is seeking coats and sweaters to keep them warm while temperatures are low. The shelter said via social media that it has been overwhelmed by...
Tony Mart Cares Christmas Party to be held at Josie Kellys Dec. 15
It’s official! The 2022 Tony Mart Cares Christmas Party will be celebrated at the popular, cozy Public House known as Josie Kelly‘s, 908 Shore Road in the historic Somers Point Bayfront, Thursday, December 15, 6 to 10 PM. The Prince of the Tony Mart family, Billy Walton, will...
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently Closing
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
Lottery now open for brand new affordable apartments as low as $919 for a 1 bedroom
A lottery has launched for affordable apartments in a newly constructed development in the South Bronx. Located at 341 E 162nd Street in the Melrose neighborhood of The Bronx, the development was constructed on a lot that had sat vacant for decades and owned by NYCHA.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ
Suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, and the plot to kidnap then assassinate George Washington.Photo byMorristown Minute. Suffering and starvation, betrayal and treason, and the plot to kidnap, then assassinate George Washington in Morristown, NJ.
