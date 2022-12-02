Read full article on original website
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
3 Places to Find That Perfect Christmas Tree in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Self-storage brokerage purchases 43,000-square-foot building to serve as new HQ
A company that specializes in self-storage real estate has a new place to call home. The Investment Real Estate Group of Companies purchased a 43,000-square-foot building on Nov. 8 at 320 N. George St. in York to serve as its new headquarters. The firm moved to the new headquarters last week from 10 Bentzel Mill Road in Manchester Township.
Fleet Feet to open another store in central Pa.
Fleet Feet is expanding to the East Shore. The athletic shoe and apparel retailer that has a store on the West Shore, plans to open a store at the High Pointe Commons shopping center in Swatara Township. The new High Pointe Commons Fleet Feet franchise is co-owned by Fred and...
PhillyBite
What State is Hershey Park In?
- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
abc27.com
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples.
local21news.com
Community outraged over Dover mail-issue
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
lebtown.com
Upcoming novel will feature an inn based on author’s childhood home in Annville
Monica Byrne, a novelist, playwright and screenwriter, is working on her third novel. Although Byrne now lives in Durham, North Carolina, she grew up in Annville, and the Victorian home at 515 E. Main St. where she lived as a child will be featured in the book, titled “Ordinary Time.”
Chester County Boasts Three Holiday Markets to Check Out
Tis the season for holiday shopping! There are numerous Chester County holiday markets that supply an assortment of unique gifts from artisan vendors, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]
It feels a bit like a speakeasy, seeing the lit-up "Pull gate to open" by the entrance of Proof Lancaster. You follow the instructions, the gate opens, and you walk down to a characteristic setting on the lower level.
abc27.com
A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, December 4, 2022
(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) The borough manager said they're locating test pits. More ferals - just off the 200 block of Poplar Street. Aftermath of yet another vehicle accident at 4th & Poplar. Mayfly at the Watch & Clock Museum. Cart on Linden Street. Cow, decked...
WGAL
PA Dairymen's Association announces new milkshake flavor for Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The PA Dairymen's Association announced a new flavor for the upcoming 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. In addition to chocolate and vanilla shakes, there will now be an orange cream milkshake. The shakes will be available at the food court when the Farm Show opens on Jan....
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
