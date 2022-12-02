Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Netflix Philippines Slates First Lady Premiere
GMA Network’s prime-time series First Lady, a sequel to The First Nanny, is slated to premiere on Netflix Philippines on December 9. The First Nanny ended with the fairy-tale romance of President Glenn Acosta and Melody. First Lady sees the newlyweds navigate trust, doubt, change and tradition as Glenn seeks another term for his presidency and Melody assesses her place in his busy life.
World Screen News
Leo & Tig Season Two Debuts on YouTube in Italy
The second season of Leo & Tig, created by Parovoz Studio, has premiered on the series’ official Italian YouTube channel, Leo & Tig Italia. The series, which sees the curious and brave leopard cub Leo and his cautious Siberian tiger friend Tig overcome their fears and help each other, is also airing daily on Rai Yoyo during two slots and is available on-demand on Rai Play.
Cate Blanchett Wraps Warwick Thornton’s ‘The New Boy’
Production wraps this week on “The New Boy,” a drama film by Australian Indigenous filmmaker Warwick Thornton on which Cate Blanchett takes both a starring role and a producer credit. Set in 1940s Australia, “The New Boy” is the story of a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy (portrayed by newcomer Aswan Reid) who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery, run by a renegade nun (Blanchett). There his presence disturbs the delicately balanced world in a story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival. Other established names in the cast include Deborah Mailman (“The Sapphires”) and Wayne Blair (“Rams,”...
World Screen News
ZDF Boards Harry Wild Season Two
ZDF has come on board as a co-producer for season two of Acorn TV’s Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild, which has been given an extended episode order. The drama stars Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman). The series is produced by Dynamic Television and Metropolitan Films, with Dynamic handling worldwide distribution.
World Screen News
Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
World Screen News
ABC, Screen Australia Commission House of Gods
ABC and Screen Australia have ordered the six-part drama House of Gods, which will be produced by Matchbox Pictures for a 2023 release. Set in Western Sydney, the series centers on an imam’s family and the Australian Arab/Iraqi community he leads, exploring the personal cost of influence as he and his family grapple with power, politics and privilege. Co-creator and writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding, Savage River), son of a head cleric, brings his own experiences to the series.
World Screen News
Passion Distribution Sells Programming into AsiaPac
Passion Distribution has sold over 100 hours of content from its documentary and factual-entertainment slate into the AsiaPac region. Yoon N Company acquired Art That Made Us, produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions, for Korea. The docuseries tells an alternative history of the British Isles through 1,500 years of art.
World Screen News
Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran
Hallmark Media has appointed Kelly Garrett, a 14-year Disney veteran, as VP of development. Garrett will play an integral role in the development of Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery. Previously, Garrett spent more than 14 years at Disney,...
World Screen News
HBO Max Launches on Prime Video in the U.S.
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have struck a deal that sees HBO Max once again become available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of premium content and an expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.
