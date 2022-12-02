Read full article on original website
The wrong people are leading SUNY. This is why | Opinion
Do you think that all New York students should have a chance to get an affordable liberal arts education? Then the appointment of the new leader of the higher education system might give you pause. On Dec. 5, the State University of New York appointed John B. King Jr. as the new chancellor. His biography may give us clues as to his possible plan to prioritize workforce training over the liberal arts for SUNY students. ...
Perquimans Class of 1972 donates $1K for scholarship
This year, the Perquimans County High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion in a way that exemplifies who its members are — by giving back to the school that helped mold them five decades ago. Class of ‘72 members donated enough funds to offer a one-time $1,000 scholarship to a senior in the PCHS Class of 2023 who will be attending either a technical or trade school. In...
