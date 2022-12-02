ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

The Tale of 2 Economies: Why some Labor Markets had Fast and Slow Recoveries

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan professor and former chief economist under President Barack Obama, about contradicting narratives on the job market. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. There are some contradictory things happening in the job market. Thousands of workers have been getting laid off at tech companies...
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election

Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat. This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump. It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

There's a lithium mining boom, but it's not a jobs bonanza

The town of Tonopah, Nev., was born out of a silver rush. A frantic race to extract a natural resource created a town of more than 10,000 people — for a while. Today, Tonopah is home to a little over 2,000 people. But there's a new mining boom in town.
TONOPAH, NV
NPR

TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt

2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
NPR

Morning news brief

Voters take to the polls in Georgia's Senate runoff election. U.S. Capitol Police receive highest civilian honor. China holds memorial for late leader Jiang Zemin. The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Electricity companies throw a wrench in Biden's plans to eliminate greenhouse gases

Energy companies continue to build fossil fuel plants that will be in use for decades, even as President Biden pledges a renewable energy future. The Biden administration wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy by 2050 to limit climate change. But companies that supply electricity to American homes and businesses aren't likely to stop using fossil fuels anytime soon. Michael Copley with NPR's climate desk has been following this closely. Michael, all right, you've been looking at what the power industry is doing around climate. Why'd you focus there? And what'd you find?
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOULAS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") So last week, the state of Florida said it was taking back $2 billion it had given to money manager BlackRock to invest in the markets. MARY CHILDS, HOST:. The state's top financial officer said it was...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

What Iran has planned for its morality police

Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR

Former FERC chairman describes what needs to change to protect U.S. infrastructure

The attacks on the power substations in North Carolina remind us how vulnerable the nation's critical infrastructure is. Our co-host, A Martínez, talked with John Welling Hoff about what needs to be done to protect it. He's the former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. One of his roles is to regulate the interstate transmission of electricity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority

What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.

