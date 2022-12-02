Talk about spreading “disinfo”! As The Post’s Miranda Devine reports, the FBI specifically warned Twitter to expect a “hack-and-leak” operation by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, likely in October 2020, a key Twitter official says in a sworn declaration — even though the agency knew very well that info floating around about him was 100% legitimate. Could evidence of an FBI coverup be any stronger? The information came from Hunter’s laptop, which the agency itself had in its possession since 2019, a year before it issued its warnings. And the FBI knew the laptop was legit, because in December 2019 it visited...

1 DAY AGO