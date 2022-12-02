Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Media watchdogs sound off on Politico editor warning Elon Musk against attacking Democrats: 'Partisan hacks'
Politico editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein was flamed for warning Elon Musk against criticizing Democratic politicians, and now prominent media voices are sounding off on the widely discussed Twitter exchange. On Friday, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., posted an official Senate letter addressed to Musk, the new owner of Twitter,...
Washington Examiner
'Shamelessness': Hakeem Jeffries pushes back on election denier label
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), recently appointed leader of House Democrats, said it is unfortunate Republicans are focusing on comments he made relating to the 2016 election as they enter the majority in the House. Republicans began pointing to Jeffries's comments denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump's 2016 win...
MSNBC
Zuckerberg deepfake appears in damning ad with toast to Democrats
It’s not. And that’s the point. The Facebook founder and CEO of the platform’s behemoth parent company, Meta, just had his likeness used in a rather cutting advertisement produced by the progressive activist group Demand Progress. The ad, which was released this week, deploys a deepfake of...
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Laura Ingraham Lashes Out Over Warnock Victory: ‘I’m Pissed Tonight!’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham didn’t mince words after her network called the Georgia Senate runoff race for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock on Tuesday night.“I’m pissed tonight, frankly,” the conservative primetime star fumed over the loss by Republican nominee Herschel Walker.Weeks after Republicans vastly underperformed in this year’s midterm elections amid expectations of a “red tsunami,” the final insult was delivered when Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate. And as was the case with other congressional and statewide races last month, the loser in the Georgia runoff was endorsed early on by former President Donald Trump.Trump wasn’t alone in...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker
As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor
Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and singer-songwriter Amy Grant. White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GOP Rep. James Comer wants 'every person at Twitter' to talk to Congress after Musk said he'd release details on Twitter's 'suppression' of a story about Hunter Biden's laptop
Rep. James Comer said he wants Twitter employees who helped suppress tweets about Hunter Biden's laptop to come before the House Oversight Committee.
Daily Beast
Paul Pelosi Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since Brutal Hammer Attack
Paul Pelosi stepped out in public for the first time since being brutally attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home in September—attending the Kennedy Center honors in Washington on Sunday night. It was a triumphant return to high society for the longtime financier, who shared a box with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as his wife. He donned a tuxedo for the occasion, and could be seen sporting a hat and a glove on his left hand. Honorees at the star-studded affair included: George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and the members of U2.
FBI’s fake ‘warnings’ about our Hunter story were clearly a coverup to aid Joe Biden
Talk about spreading “disinfo”! As The Post’s Miranda Devine reports, the FBI specifically warned Twitter to expect a “hack-and-leak” operation by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, likely in October 2020, a key Twitter official says in a sworn declaration — even though the agency knew very well that info floating around about him was 100% legitimate. Could evidence of an FBI coverup be any stronger? The information came from Hunter’s laptop, which the agency itself had in its possession since 2019, a year before it issued its warnings. And the FBI knew the laptop was legit, because in December 2019 it visited...
Daily Beast
Will Democratic Lawmakers Really Leave Elon Musk’s Twitter?
For nearly 15 years, Twitter and Congress have had a perfect symbiotic relationship. In the social media site, lawmakers found an unprecedented power to amplify themselves and their messages—which, in turn, forged Twitter into the country’s essential destination for news. It took just over a month of Elon...
It's Time to Admit It: The Democrats' Gun Control Laws Are Racist | Opinion
Once again, a new report shows that Black Americans are the main ones suffering from skyrocketing crime rates across the country.
James Woods vows to sue Twitter, Democrats for censoring him online
Outspoken conservative actor James Woods — a target of Twitter censorship at the Democratic National Committee’s behest ahead of the 2020 election — is threatening to lead a class action lawsuit against the social media giant and the DNC over the damage done to his career and reputation. “How would you like to fund a class action suit for those who were suppressed?” Woods asked Elon Musk Saturday, in a tweet thanking the billionaire — Twitter’s new owner — for exposing politically motivated suppression of Republicans on the site. “I’ll be happy to be lead plaintiff.” A Woods tweet from...
America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy
Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Joe Biden condemns antisemitism following Kanye West’s remarks: ‘Silence is complicity’ – as it happened
Biden alludes to Republican politicians, saying ‘our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides’
