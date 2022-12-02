Read full article on original website
Related
infomeddnews.com
THINK Surgical Announces Collaboration with Definition Health
THINK Surgical, a technology innovator developing orthopedic surgical robots, today announced a collaboration with UK based digital health company, Definition Health. The companies will jointly develop a seamless, web-based, connected care solution to enhance the surgical planning experience for surgeons using THINK’s robotic technologies for joint replacement surgery. This...
infomeddnews.com
Ekso Bionics Announces Acquisition of Human Motion and Control Business Unit Including Indego® Product Line From Parker Hannifin Corporation
Ekso Bionics (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the acquisition of the Human Motion and Control (“HMC”) Business Unit from Parker Hannifin Corporation (“Parker”), a global leader in motion and control technologies. The acquisition includes the Indego lower limb exoskeleton line of products as well as the planned development of robotic assisted orthotic and prosthetic devices.
China November trade sinks under virus pressure, rate hikes
BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
infomeddnews.com
Neoss® Group Opens Two New Sales Offices in Europe
Neoss® Group has announced the opening of two new sales organizations, Neoss Norden AB and Neoss UK & Ireland Ltd. These two organizations will ensure our continued growth and commercialization of our expanding product portfolio in the region. Most important, it will help us to better support dental professionals and their patients in Europe. Both organizations will begin operations December 1st, 2022.
infomeddnews.com
OrthAlign Reaches Milestone in Orthopedic Surgery at Hospital for Special Surger
OrthAlign, Inc., a pioneering medical device company that provides orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision computer-assisted technology, is celebrating the 16,500th procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) with 25 of its surgeons using its technology in hip and knee replacements. OrthAlign is a handheld navigation device that allows for accurate...
infomeddnews.com
Michael Dowling Named America’s Most Influential Health Care Leader
Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling, who championed innovation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and was just as aggressive toward health equity and gun violence as a public health crisis, has been selected as America’s most influential leader in health care by Modern Healthcare. The respected industry publication...
infomeddnews.com
Deep Blue Medical Advances Announces FDA Clearance for Sublay Application in Hernia Surgery, Enabling Broader Use of T-Line Hernia Mesh
Deep Blue Medical Advances announced today it has received an additional 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its T-Line® Hernia Mesh for the sublay technique in open hernia surgery. This significantly expands the patient population that can be treated with T-Line and experience the unique benefits of its novel design and application.
Comments / 0