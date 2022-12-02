Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Time to Schein: Things Are Looking PURDY Good for the 49ers
Adam Schein talks about the recent performances from the San Francisco 49ers and what's in store for them in the future after they defeated the Miami Dolphins.
TE Luke Musgrave Declares for NFL Draft
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave announced on Tuesday that he was declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 250 pound athlete has been atop many pre-draft rankings and he has already committed to playing in the Senior Bowl. "It has always been a dream of mine to play...
Jalin Hyatt lands NIL deal that will help Tennessee teammates with Orange Bowl travel
Jalin Hyatt is ending a special season at Tennessee with a fitting Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal that will help his teammates and their families with their travel to the Orange Bowl for the Vols’ clash with Clemson in Miami on December 30. The World Of Hyatt hotel chain on Tuesday morning announced its agreement with the star Tennessee receiver, claiming to be “one of the first hotel brands to announce a (NIL) deal” with a college football player. The deal, according to the World of Hyatt release, will see the chain provide gift cards to help families of every Tennessee player with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl.
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Decision day for 2024 5-star QB DJ Lagway
Everything you need to know ahead of a top Gators target making his verbal commitment. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Possible Landing spots for Missouri WR Dominic Lovett
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Local products Monday, Jackson set to return home, play for ASU
Kenny Dillingham did in two days what Arizona State's prior coaching staff could not accomplish in two years. The Sun Devils signed only one top-25 247Sports Composite recruit in Arizona's 2021 and 2022 classes combined. When the transfer window opened Monday, they landed a commitment from Wisconsin defensive end and former Scottsdale Saguaro High standout Tristan Monday, the No. 8 prospect in Arizona's 2022 class. A day later, they added a pledge from Kansas State linebacker Krew Jackson, the No. 17 linebacker in the 2021 class out of Queen Creek High.
Pitt football recruiting update: VIP scoop on a local Crystal ball pick, Latest offers
Panther247 brings you the latest with Pitt Panthers football recruiting. For the next several weeks, Panther247 will be bringing you the latest college football recruiting news involving the Pitt Panthers. DEC. 6, 2022 UPDATES. LATEST OFFERS. Hayden Lowe | Defensive Tackle | 6-3 | 230 | California | 2025. Lowe's...
Team Scoop - What changed on offense?
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including how the Gamecocks were able to make such a dramatic turnaround on offense in the final two regular season games.
Nick Saban discusses potential for opt-outs after missing playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined a Zoom call to preview the Sugar Bowl after it was revealed the Crimson Tide would face Kansas State in a top-10 matchup on New Year’s Eve. As one would expect, Saban hasn’t watched much film on the ninth-ranked Wildcats yet but was...
Spencer Sanders transfer portal destinations: Oklahoma State QB's decision sparks buzz
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior will close his Oklahoma State tenure with 9,553 career passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, 1,956 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. “It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of ‘Cowboy culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life. Again, thank you.”
Who will be Florida's QB in 2023?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
247Sports Composite 5-star Winston Watkins commits to "Deion Sanders!"
2025 five-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. committed to Colorado on Sunday, the morning after Deion Sanders was announced as the next head coach in Boulder. “Deion Sanders!” Watkins stated to 247Sports shortly after going public with his plans. “Big influence to me and will get me to my best ability. "He is that guy. Man he did it on the field and he does it in the office as well. Can't wait to see what he does with the program."
GAME THREAD: K-State vs. ACU
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
